When We’re All In, We All Win - The Nest Cowork + Club

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of “We’re All In” and does not reflect the options of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more visit weareallinwi.com.

“We’re All In” is a Wisconsin initiative to raise awareness that the health of our people and the health of our economy are interdependent. The campaign encourages practicing safe behaviors during COVID-19 so we can more confidently continue to reopen, stay open and ultimately improve the state of our state This program celebrates what it is to be a Wisconsinite – supportive, protective of our most vulnerable and neighborly.

This week we visit The Nest Cowork + Club on Broadway in Green Bay and learned although their doors were closed during the Safer at Home order the area’s need for networking for entrepreneurs was increasing. The group was originally built through social networking and virtual meetings so quickly they returned to their roots and created virtual meetings and networking opportunities for members.

Currently, The Nest Cowork + Club is open for business and implementing safety measures to ensure members can utilize their membership in a safe and efficient way. The spacious venue offers room for social distancing and they are limiting the number of guests inside at a time. Hand sanitization stations are available for members as well.

With school back in session The Nest Cowork + Club is offering members along with their middle and high school age children a quiet place to get out of the house and get work done.

The evening of September 10th, The Nest Cowork + Club will host an open to the public guided meditation and journaling session. A limited number of in person attendees will be at the session, but a virtual option is also available. Register at thenestcc.com/event.

Join “We’re All In” with Three Easy Steps:

1. FOLLOW: Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2. CAPTURE: Help tell the story by taking a picture of doing things which reflect how you’re keeping your community safe from COVID-19.

3. SHARE: Share your images on your own Facebook or Instagram pages with the hashtag #WeAreAllIn. Post the reason why you’re all in with your image.

Then go to WeAreAllInWI.com to see your post along with images from across the state of Wisconsinites protecting each other from the spread of COVID-19 to keep us all healthy and our economy strong.

Everyone plays a role in getting the state’s economy back which starts with focusing on these great habits:

Keep hands clean

Avoid touching your face

Sanitizing surfaces

Wear a mask

Stay socially distant

Keep gatherings small

“We’re All In” is an initiative based on the idea to move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. As we navigate through these times, let’s remember the actions of one can affect many.