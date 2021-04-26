Local Mentorship Program Looking for Students

Sponsored - WEL Companies, a local, family-owned transportation company headquartered in De Pere, WI, has recently launched a truck driving mentor program, which is a finishing program for recent qualified truck driving school graduates.

“Truck driving schools are many and varied in the methods and curricula they teach,” said Dave Gundt, Training and Driver Development with WEL Companies. “Next year there will be some federal training requirements that are to standardize truck driver training at all schools nationwide, but currently those standards are on hold. Our program is designed to ensure any knowledge or skill gaps are addressed. It is our responsibility to educate all new drivers to the industry in proper, legal and above all safe operation.”

The mentor program is an 8-week program that consists of about 336 training hours. The Wisconsin Fast Forward grant that we received is designed to help WEL Companies create new curriculum and refine current curricula.

The grant allows us to further help fill capacity needs as WEL can currently absorb 150+ new drivers.

Currently the program is open to any qualified trainee that is DOT and company eligible. Every candidate entering trucking is required to complete an application process that involves the running of several reports.

Gundt continued “The grant we received from Wisconsin will allow us to refine our training to better situate ourselves for the future of trucking. We have already started to create new curriculum and refine some current training to improve and create a wholistic approach to our driver development.”

WEL Companies recently implemented a Guaranteed Pay Model ensuring the drivers are always compensated. Come see what it means to Drive For Greater Things. Apply Today:

WEL Companies is celebrating their 45th year in business and is ensure that all graduates, no matter what school they attended, will be taught the same vital criteria necessary for being safe and successful professional drivers.

