WEL Companies Roll out Second Pay Increase This Year to Drivers

Sponsored - WEL Companies, a local, family owned, transportation and warehousing company, rolls out second pay increase this year.

At the beginning of 2021, WEL took a large step with increased pay in addition to implementing a guaranteed pay model. WEL has once again upped the pay by 4 cents per mile, for a total of 7 cents per mile increase since the start of the year. This increase means company OTR drivers will now earn 67 cpm on average, which translates to over $4,000 in earning per year.

“We are thrilled to announce that for the second time this year, WEL has completed the final stages of another compensation increase for company drivers. During these unprecedented times in the transportation industry, we feel our drivers are the best-in-the-industry and our pay offerings should reflect that.” – Bruce Tielens-Owner

Additional benefits were recently added:

All company drivers will receive a $0.04/mile increase to their existing pay on all dispatched miles.

Current dedicated drivers receive an increase of $10 to their existing daily minimum rate to equate to a $50 increase for a 5 day week. (Note: The qualifiers remain the same as the current qualifiers.)

WEL has also increased both Holiday Pay and Vacation Pay and is adding upwards of 75 new trucks to the fleet in 2021.

State Representative Mike Gallagher recently toured WEL Companies to visit WEL’s training center as well as a sit-down to discuss the current state of the trucking industry with company Owner- Bruce Tielens and son, Chris Tielens - President.

With hiring needs on the rise and a smaller active labor pool to pull from, companies across nation and across various industries are struggling to keep positions filled. WEL was awarded a grant recently from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to aid in building out its Trainee program. This program is aimed at getting new CDL Class A holders the skills they need to become successful, professional, truck drivers.

“We are eager to build out the trainee program and are beyond excited to be offering this pay increase to our professional drivers. This is more than well-deserved with all your efforts in keeping the country fed and moving forward.” – Bruce Tielens-Owner

