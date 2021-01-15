WEL Companies - Offering Stability to a Difficult Job

Sponsored - WEL Companies, a local, family owned, transportation and warehousing company, rolls out new pay package for drivers to help add stability to a difficult job.

All Company OTR Drivers with 1+ years of experience are now guaranteed a minimum of $1,000/week.

Recent CDL A grads with less than 1 year of experience are now guaranteed a minimum of $900/week.

“This change comes as a result of leadership looking at how we can better exemplify our core values of Trust, Stability, and Dedication. Stability is huge. Knowing you can count on a certain amount of money coming in each week, regardless of inconsistencies in miles or freight, is peace of mind that helps make a difficult job just a bit easier and allows drivers to focus on safety and performance.” Owner-Bruce Tielens

WEL has also increased both Holiday Pay and Vacation Pay and is adding upwards of 75 new trucks to the fleet in 2021.

Several non-driver positions are also open. Competitive pay, excellent medical and dental benefits, 401K match and more!

Billing

Billing Clerk

Safety

Safety Representative

Safety Administrative Assistant

Shop

Diesel Tractor or Trailer Technician

Diesel Mechanic – 2nd Shift

Tractor Truck Detailer

Weekend DIESEL Tractor Technician

Warehouse

Forklift Operator

Refrigerated Warehouse Associate – Mid-day Shift

Forklift Operator – 2nd Shift

Apply today for non-driver positions open.

WELCompanies.com Celebrating 45 years in business.

WEL Companies is celebrating their 45th year in business and is excited to be able to roll out this new pay package for their drivers and their families.