WEL Companies Goes Above & Beyond For Their Employees

WEL Companies Goes Above & Beyond For Their Employees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WEL Companies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WEL Companies, visit https://www.welcompanies.com/

The transportation industry is fast-paced and everchanging. WEL Companies knows that the trucking industry can be hard on your health and well-being, and they want to support the busy lives of all of their current and future employees.

Here are just a few of the lifestyle accommodations and support you can expect when you work for WEL Companies, all at NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU:

· On-site Bellin clinic available for all employees

· Support of the American Heart Association

· Support of the American Diabetes Association

· Support on the ground level to incorporate better health practices in the lives of their employees

· New Fitness Center for all employees

· Personal Training with Fitness Trainer

· Workout Recommendations

· Dietary and Lifestyle Recommendations

· Chiropractor on-site

There are positions available right now for you to join this incredible company! To see all of the available, non-driver positions, click here. To learn more about the different types of Company Driver positions WEL has to offer, click here.

WELCompanies.com

Find us on Facebook

Corporate Headquarters

1625 S. Broadway

P.O. Box 5610

De Pere, WI 54115-5610

(800) 333-4415