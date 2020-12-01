Second Career for Veterans

Sponsored - Veterans re-entering civilian life face many challenges, including finding a job. WEL Companies, a local, family-owned transportation company headquartered in De Pere, WI, has been instrumental in supporting several local veterans on their life after service career path. “This is the place for me,” stated Dwayne Allen, WEL Companies Truck Driver and U.S. Army veteran, “I’m here to stay.”

WEL Companies was recently in the national spotlight when featured on the TV program Military Makeover-Operation Career. Their strong core values and active work to employ and educate ensures a successful work transition for veterans.

If you are a veteran transitioning out of the military and looking for a second career, consider driving with WEL Companies. They offer full training, 401(k) with match, health, dental and vision, immediate PTO, monthly incentives and more. Get more information.

Non-military personal are also encouraged to apply for driver and non-driver positions. WEL Companies has several immediate openings in the shop. Apply Now

WEL Companies is celebrating their 45th year in business and is excited to highlight both veteran drivers and the transportation industry as a whole in Military Makeover-Operation Career.

