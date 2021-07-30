Guaranteed Pay and Mentorship Program Attract Drivers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WEL Companies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WEL Companies, visit https://www.welcompanies.com/

WEL Companies, a local, family owned, transportation and warehousing company has launched a Guaranteed Pay model for OTR drivers. This increase means company OTR drivers will now earn 67 cpm on average, which translates to over $4,000 in earning per year.

The company has also started a truck driving mentor program for recently qualified truck driving school graduates.

“We are thrilled to announce that for the second time this year, WEL has completed the final stages of another compensation increase for company drivers. During these unprecedented times in the transportation industry, we feel our drivers are the best-in-the-industry and our pay offerings should reflect that.” – Bruce Tielens-Owner

To attract new drivers, WEL offers an earn while you train benefit and tuition reimbursement.

$500-$700/week while in training plus hotel and transportation while training on-site!

8 week program . First 4 weeks: classroom and yard training. Second 4 weeks : On the road

Up to $6,000 Tuition Reimbursement

Additional benefits that were also recently added:

All company drivers will receive a $0.04/mile increase to their existing pay on all dispatched miles.

Current dedicated drivers receive an increase of $10 to their existing daily minimum rate to equate to a $50 increase for a 5 day week. (Note: The qualifiers remain the same as the current qualifiers.)

WEL has also increased both Holiday Pay and Vacation Pay and is adding upwards of 75 new trucks to the fleet in 2021.

State Representative Mike Gallagher recently toured WEL Companies to visit WEL’s training center as well as a sit-down to discuss the current state of the trucking industry with company Owner- Bruce Tielens and son, Chris Tielens - President.

With hiring needs on the rise and a smaller active labor pool to pull from, companies across nation and across various industries are struggling to keep positions filled. WEL was awarded a grant recently from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to aid in building out its Trainee program. This program is aimed at getting new CDL Class A holders the skills they need to become successful, professional, truck drivers.

“We are eager to build out the trainee program and are beyond excited to be offering this pay increase to our professional drivers. This is more than well-deserved with all your efforts in keeping the country fed and moving forward.” – Bruce Tielens-Owner

