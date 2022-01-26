Entry Level Driver Training Program offered at WEL Companies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WEL Companies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WEL Companies, visit www.welcompanies.com.

WEL Companies is a local, family-owned transportation company headquartered in De Pere, WI.

The WEL Entry Level Driver Training Program (ELDT) is designed to train new drivers to the industry in order for the driver to obtain a Class A CDL, and then transition into the WEL Mentor Program. This is a program designed to train new truck drivers and to make them part of the WEL fleet upon completion of the training.

The program is divided into phases so driver can see and understand what activities are involved within the phase and then learn and build from the previous one. The program is 8-10 weeks in length and is paid training.

Whether you need your CDL or have little to no experience, interested drivers should contact a WEL Companies recruitment specialist to see if they may qualify for the WEL ELDT program. WEL Companies will prepare and train you to have a successful career.

Start your career with a family that began as a two-truck business and blossomed into more than 500 trucks and 800 trailers that provide award winning nationwide service to some of the largest companies in the food, beverage and dairy industries.

WELCompanies.com

Find us on Facebook

Corporate Headquarters, 625 S. Broadway, P.O. Box 5610, De Pere, WI 54115-5610

(800) 333-4415