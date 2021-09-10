Celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week at WEL Companies

Sponsored by WEL Companies - WEL Companies is hiring safe drivers for Dedicated, OTR and Regional positions, Call 866-653-5868 to apply.

WEL Companies, a local, family owned, transportation and warehousing company, is celebrating their drivers this week in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is September 12th – 18th.

“Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important week each and every year,” stated Bruce Tielens, Owner of WEL Companies. “All drivers are deserving of praise, perhaps more now than ever, as they’ve stepped up and kept shelves stocked during Covid last year and continue to work hard as national health concerns persist.”

To honor and appreciate the drivers, over the course of the week, there will be a cookout each afternoon for drivers to stop at and grab a bite to eat. For those drivers who may be coming through after-hours, there will also be to-go options. Meals will be made available to all drivers, both WEL and non-WEL.

In addition to meals, WEL and many of its vendors/customers have pulled together an extensive list of gifts and raffle items to giveaway through the week as a show of appreciation for the difficult job drivers often face.

Although this week is a special celebration for WEL Companies’ drivers, 2021 has been an even better year because at the beginning of 2021, WEL took a large step with increased pay, in addition to, implementing a Guaranteed Pay Model. WEL upped the pay by 4 cents per mile, for a total of 7 cents per mile increase since the start of the year. This increase means company OTR drivers will now earn 67 CPM on average, which translates to over $4,000 in earning per year.

Additional benefits were recently added:

• All company drivers will receive a $0.04/mile increase to their existing pay on all dispatched miles.

• Current dedicated drivers receive an increase of $10 to their existing daily minimum rate to equate to a $50 increase for a 5-day week. (Note: The qualifiers remain the same as the current qualifiers.)

• WEL increased both Holiday Pay and Vacation Pay and is adding upwards of 75 new trucks to the fleet in 2021.

Another recent addition to the WEL offering is the WEL Certified Mentor Program for inexperienced drivers.

“Truck driving schools are many and varied in the methods and curricula they teach,” said Dave Gundt, Training and Driver Development with WEL Companies. “Next year there will be some federal training requirements that are to standardize truck driver training at all schools nationwide, but currently those standards are on hold. Our program is designed to ensure any knowledge or skill gaps are addressed. It is our responsibility to educate all new drivers to the industry in proper, legal and above all safe operation.”

The mentor program is an 8-week paid program that consists of about 336 training hours. During the program, WEL offers an “earn while you train benefit” of $500 — $700 per week while in training in addition to hotel and transportation while training on-site. Drivers are also eligible for up to $6,000 in tuition reimbursement.

“We are eager to build out the trainee program and are beyond excited to be offering this pay increase to our professional drivers. This is more than well-deserved with all your efforts in keeping the country fed and moving forward.” – Bruce Tielens-Owner

