When we’re all in, we all win.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of We’re All In and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more visit weareallinwi.com

We’re All In is a Wisconsin initiative to raise awareness that the health of our people and the health of our economy are implicitly entwined. The campaign encourages practicing safe behaviors during COVID-19 so we can more confidently continue to reopen, stay open and ultimately improve the state of our state This program celebrates what it is to be a Wisconsinite – supportive, protective of our most vulnerable and neighborly.

Join We’re All In with Three Easy Steps:

1. FOLLOW: Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2. CAPTURE: Help tell the story by taking a picture of doing things which reflect how you’re keeping your community safe from COVID-19.

3. SHARE: Share your images on your own Facebook or Instagram pages with the hashtag #WeAreAllIn. Post the reason why you’re all in with your image.

Then go to WeAreAllInWI.com to see your post along with images from across the state of Wisconsinites protecting each other from the spread of COVID-19 to keep us all healthy and our economy strong.

Everyone plays a role in getting the state’s economy back which starts with focusing on these great habits:

Keep hands clean

Avoid touching your face

Sanitizing surfaces

Wear a mask

Stay socially distant

Keep gatherings small

We’re All In is an initiative based on the idea to move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. As we navigate through these times, let’s remember the actions of one can affect many.