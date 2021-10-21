Why Eating at Culvers Today can Help People on Hospice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit unityhospice.org.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. It is a time to celebrate the philosophy of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity, and compassion when patients and families need it most.

Unity Hospice and other hospice and palliative care programs across the country are raising awareness about hospice and palliative care. Hospice is not a place but high-quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. Palliative care brings this holistic model of care to people earlier in the course of a serious illness.

“Coping with a serious illness can be overwhelming. Most individuals want to be surrounded by family and friends, wherever they call home, with their pain and other symptoms managed. Many don’t know where to turn for help. Fortunately, high quality care and support at the end of life is available and it’s covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans. It’s called hospice. With the help of hospice, patients and families alike can focus on what’s most important – enjoying life together and living as fully as possible,” stated Unity Executive Director, Alisa Gerke.

Hospice and palliative care programs provide pain management, symptom control, psychosocial support and spiritual care to patients and their families when a cure may not be possible. These programs combine the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a serious illness or the end of life.

“We know that when people are faced with end-of-life care considerations that it can be a very overwhelming time. Unity has the expertise and the time to step into that space with people and to help them work through it. We know people fear loss of control and have a fear of being a burden to family members and our programs help people work through those fears. We want to bring the best end of life experience to them that we can,” stated Unity Medical Director, Dr. Amy James.

In celebration of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, participating Culver’s locations will be supporting Unity, the regions only locally owned and operated nonprofit hospice agency. Culver’s has been committed to being an active member in its local community and on Wednesday, November 3rd, five Culver’s locations in Brown County will carry on that tradition by donating 10% of its sales to raise funds for nonprofit Unity Hospice. Unity and Culver’s encourages the public to dine-in or carry-out during the hours of 4-7pm at the following participating locations in celebration of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month:

Culver’s of De Pere – 1499 Lawrence Drive

Culver’s of Green Bay – 1219 W Mason Street

Culver’s of Green Bay – 2945 Voyager Drive

Culver’s of Green Bay – 909 Hansen Road

Culver’s of Suamico – 1820 Velp Ave

If you or a loved one are facing a serious or life-limiting illness and could use support, contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111 or visit UnityHospice.org.

About Unity:

Unity is a nonprofit provider of hospice care, supportive care, nonmedical home care and grief support across 13 counties throughout Northeast Wisconsin. A continuation of Bellin Hospice, Wisconsin’s first hospice program and the nation’s third, Unity is a partnership of Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. A true pioneer in caring for those coping with serious illness and end-of-life, Unity continues to lead the industry launching the state’s first palliative care program in 2002 and the area’s first hospice residence in 2007. As the only locally owned and operated nonprofit hospice agency in the region, Unity is the sole provider of inpatient hospice at seven area hospitals including Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. Unity’s partnerships with area skilled nursing facilities, assisted-living facilities and pharmacies ensure seamless care in all settings.