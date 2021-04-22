Who Pays for Hospice Care at Home? Rarely the Patient or Family

(KATLEHO SEISA | Getty Images)

Although though there is much information available about the benefits of hospice care, many misconceptions still exist which could keep you from seeking hospice care early. This series aims to debunk these myths and provide an accurate picture of how hospice adds life to days.

Debunking the Expensive Hospice Myth

Hospice is NOT expensive. In fact, hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private health insurance plans. While receiving hospice, your Medicare, Medicaid, or private health insurance policy continues to cover certain health services, treatments, and medications that are medically necessary but are not related to your terminal illness.

Your Hospice benefit includes the following for qualifying diagnoses:

Medications for pain, nausea, anxiety, and depression

Commode

Hospital bed

Oxygen

Walker

Wheelchair

Nebulizer

Incontinence products

Hospice care both improves the quality of end-of-life and is less expensive than traditional care options. A study conducted in 2007 showed that hospice care reduced Medicare program expenditures during the last year of life by an average of $2,309 per hospice user.

Additionally, a study conducted in 2013 found that savings increase when a patient is referred to hospice sooner rather than later. On average, patients who were on hospice for 15-30 days saved $3,780 more than patients who were on hospice for 1-7 days.

However, if you do not have health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare, financial assistance may be available. Unity offers CommUnity Care, a financial assistance program which ensures everyone, regardless of financial means, has access to our quality end-of-life services. A Unity Billing Coordinator will work with you to determine if you qualify for CommUnity Care.

Unity Hospice will call to verify your benefit coverage and any potential out-of-pocket costs. Unity has never turned anyone away due to an inability to pay. Prior to enrolling in the hospice program, Unity will make every attempt to verify your insurance coverage to provide you with the information you need to make the best decision for you. If you have any questions, simply call 920-338-1111.

You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity Hospice. Unity’s services are for those with a life-limiting illness who are expected to live six months or less and are seeking comfort care. Additionally, services extend to provide guidance and support to patients, families and caregivers.

Unity Hospice delivers strength, compassion and support.