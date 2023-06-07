When a Healthcare Worker Becomes a Family Caregiver

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit https://unityhospice.org/.

Tips for Healthcare Workers Caring for a Terminally Ill Loved One

When a healthcare worker begins caring for a terminally-ill loved one at home, they bring a wide range of experience and expertise, but that doesn’t lessen the emotional impact of caring for a loved one or watching them decline.

Here are some tips for healthcare workers who are providing care to a terminally-ill loved one:

Communicate openly: Communication is key when caring for a loved one who is terminally ill. As a healthcare worker, you may have an advantage in understanding your loved one’s medical condition and treatment options, but it’s important to communicate openly and honestly with your loved one about their wishes and needs.

Seek support: Caring for a terminally-ill loved one can be a lonely and emotionally taxing experience. Seek support from friends, family, and coworkers, and consider joining a support group for caregivers.

Take care of yourself: Caring for a terminally-ill loved one can be physically and emotionally exhausting. It’s important to take care of yourself, both physically and mentally. Make sure to eat well, get enough sleep, and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Learn as much as you can about your loved one’s condition: As a healthcare worker, you may have an advantage in understanding your loved one’s medical condition and treatment options. Take the time to learn as much as you can about their condition and the options for care.

Advocate for your loved one: As a healthcare worker, you are trained to be an advocate for your patients. Use those skills to advocate for your loved one’s care, ensuring that they receive the best possible care and support during their illness.

Consider hospice care: Hospice care can provide essential support to both the patient and the caregiver during the end-of-life process. Consider speaking with a hospice care provider to learn more about the services they offer and whether they may be a good fit for your loved one’s needs. The added support can allow you to slip back into your role as loved one first and foremost, knowing that your loved one’s care is being managed by end-of-life-care experts.

Caring for a terminally-ill loved one can be a challenging and emotionally taxing experience, especially for healthcare workers who are used to caring for others. By communicating openly, seeking support, taking care of yourself, learning about your loved one’s condition, advocating for their care, and considering hospice care, healthcare workers can provide the best possible care to their terminally-ill loved one while also taking care of themselves.

You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity. The sooner you seek assistance, the longer the patient and family benefit from the full range of services Unity offers. If you have questions or have observed signs hospice care may be appropriate for a loved one please contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111.

