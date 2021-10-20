Unity Hospice Launches Nonmedical Home Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit unityhospice.org

Green Bay, Wis. – Unity, Northeast Wisconsin’s nonprofit leader in hospice care, supportive palliative care and grief support, announces an expansion of services to nonmedical home care, sometimes referred to as personal care, senior care or companion care.

Unity’s Care Companions program offers a wide menu of services designed to help any adult live independently and with dignity in their own home. Support includes assistance with bathing tasks, dressing, grooming, light housekeeping, companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, cognitive support, home safety assessments with recommendations, and more. Unlike home health services, a physician’s order is not required and there are no health requirements for eligibility.

Unity will offer Care Companions to the residents of Brown, Southern Oconto, Northeast Outagamie and Southeast Shawano Counties. Care Companions will expand it’s service territory in the future. The program is available to anyone in the community, including Unity’s existing hospice and palliative patients.

”We understand the importance that aging-in-place has for residents in Northeast Wisconsin and are eager to offer services as the need for in-home care continues to increase, especially amid the current pandemic”, states Samantha Brasier, Unity Care Companions Leader. “Our goal is to exceed expectations and maximize peace of mind by choosing the caregiver with the right skills and qualities to match our client’s needs. Services are provided by thoroughly trained staff who are backed by the resources of Unity, the region’s most trusted name in compassionate care since 1977. We are sure that residents in the area who need our services will be cared for by the best,” adds Brasier.

If you or a loved one is experiencing any of these 10 signs below, you or your loved one might benefit from the assistance of Care Companions:

1. Forgetting to take medications as scheduled/prescribed

2. Needing more assistance with personal care and other once independent tasks

3. Bathing or grooming on an infrequent basis

4. Falling behind on household chores or daily tasks

5. Struggling to shop for and prepare healthy meals

6. Becoming less physically active, avoiding social interaction or losing interest in hobbies

7. Feeling lonely, depressed, anxious, isolated or bored

8. Walking with an unsteady gait or experiencing decreased mobility such as having problems getting up from a seated position

9. Feeling exhausted, overwhelmed or frustrated due to the emotional and physical demands of caregiving

10. Wishing to live independently at home for as long as possible

Care Companions is a private-pay program that may be covered by some long-term care policies. Earnings from Care Companions will support Unity hospice care, Unity supportive palliative care and Unity grief support, ensuring everyone has access to the care they need regardless of ability to pay.

Anyone who needs assistance at home can be referred for a complementary assessment by calling Unity at 920-338-1111 or 800-990-9249.

Unity is a nonprofit provider of hospice care, supportive palliative care and grief support throughout 13 counties in Northeast Wisconsin with community offices in De Pere, Sturgeon Bay, Marinette, and Shawano. A continuation of Bellin Hospice, founded in 1977, Unity was the first hospice in Wisconsin and the third in the nation. Patients and loved ones are served by more than 235 paid employees and nearly 300 volunteers living the mission of bringing the best end-of-life experience by delivering unwavering strength, compassion and support. Unity is a caring, nonprofit partnership of Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.