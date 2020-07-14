10 Tips For Grieving After Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit www.unityhospice.org.

The uncertainty of grief can be difficult to bear. When grieving, many have the temptation to set expectations for themselves. However, grief is a unique experience with no clear timetable and no concrete path for instant relief.

“If I could share anything with a grieving person, I would tell them it will take time and care. They’ll experience sadness, but hope will emerge and they will find light,” says Jenny Boeckman, Unity Hospice Grief Services Director.

“People often ask me, ‘How long will I feel like this,’” Boeckman added. “Every person grieves in his or her own way. For some, it certainly may get harder before it gets better.”

Oftentimes, healing occurs in small steps. You may experience a few good hours or days strung together only to hit a hard patch again. This is normal and does not mean you’re taking steps backward to the beginning of your grief journey. Ups and downs are to be expected. Acknowledge pain when you feel it and appreciate moments of joy when you can.

“It takes courage to admit you are not okay and need support,” says Boeckman. “Remember, you don’t need to grieve alone. Reach out to Unity’s trained counselors for free grief support services. We offer support to anyone in our community who has experienced a death.”

While everyone experiences grief differently, there are ways to help yourself heal:

Care for your Mind

Have things to look forward to, even if they are little things such as lunch with a friend, a movie night, starting a new book or a weekend away. This can help you get through the immediate future. Don’t be surprised if your enjoyment of these things isn’t the same. This is normal.

Tell your loved one’s story and share memories

Begin a daily gratitude journal to help notice the small things you are grateful for

Care for your Body

It’s all about the basics – drink water, practice good nutrition, and sleep.

Move your body – take a walk or try an exercise class.

Release your emotions – cry, hit a pillow or yell in the shower.

Care for your Spirit

Get involved – participate in a favorite hobby, volunteer, or create art.

Be present – share a laugh, enjoy the sunset, and indulge in your favorite food.

Connect with what brings you meaning – talk with a friend or read a book.

Reach Out for Support

Contact Unity Hospice to learn more about our free group and individual grief counseling. Visit www.unityhospice.org or call 920-338-1111.

Grief affects us mentally, physically and emotionally…so be gentle with yourself.

Unity Hospice provides strength, compassion and support.