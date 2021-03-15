The 4 things you should do to help prepare your family before you die

(KATLEHO SEISA)

Sponsored - Most of us plan every aspect of every trip… except for the most important trip we will ever take... the end of life journey.

Any sudden medical crisis or advancing serious illness could leave you too ill to make your own health care decisions. Even if you are not sick now, planning for your health care in the future is an important step toward making sure you get the medical care you would want. If you are unable to speak for yourself, do you feel comfortable letting doctors and family members make decisions for you?

“Although, 82% of people say that it is important to put their end-of-life wishes in writing, only 23% have acted on this,” says Kathy Takahashi, Unity Hospice Grief Counselor. Also, 60% say that making sure that their family is not burdened by tough decisions is ‘very important,’ yet 56% of those have not communicated their end-of-life wishes.

Takahashi says everyone needs to take the time for Advanced Care Planning (ACP).

“ACP is the process of understanding, reflecting on and discussing future medical decisions including end-of-life preferences,” says Takahashi. “It is important because if you do not express your preferences now, then decisions may be made for you when you are no longer able to make them. Without ACP, the care you receive may not reflect your wishes. Your health care provider may not know your treatment preferences and your family may be left wondering whether they are making the right decisions for you.”

Advance Care Planning is more than a legal document. It is a process and ongoing plan that incorporates your medical condition, healthcare goals and hopes for care. Begin the process by doing the following:

1. Reflect on your values. Looking back on past medical treatment, what was positive about those experiences and what would you do differently? What does it mean for you to live well? What in life brings such joy that if a health problem prevented you from doing them, life would have little meaning? If you currently have significant health problems, then what do you need to know about your illness and the complications that may arise? What fears or worries do you have about your illness?

2. Choose a Power of Attorney for Health Care (POAHC) agent. Choose someone now who would make future health care decisions, including end-of-life decisions, for you if you were injured or ill and unable to communicate your wishes yourself. A spouse is not an agent by default, nor is a parent for children 18 and over. Your POAHC agent must be 18 or older and cannot be your health care provider. If an agent has not been chosen, then a time consuming and expensive court guardianship process may be necessary. Choose someone whom you can trust, who will accept this responsibility, who will follow your wishes even if not in agreement with them, and who can make decisions even in difficult situations.

3. Explore your goals for medical care. Right now, it may be difficult to even imagine what circumstances may leave you unable to communicate your wishes for care. If you are currently healthy, there is no checklist long enough to cover every situation. However, if you think broadly about your values and goals and talk with your POAHC agent about them, then, should your agent need to make decisions for you, he/she can do so within this context. Defining expectations can reduce future conflicts. Remember that nothing is set in stone. You can always change your mind as circumstances change. It is important just to begin the conversation.

As you begin, consider some of these questions. When would it make sense to stop certain treatments? Under any circumstance, what kind of comfort care would you want, including medical, emotional, spiritual and environmental options? What are your personal, cultural and religious beliefs that may affect your preferences? What does quality of life and a peaceful death mean to you?

4. Complete an advanced directive. Finally, based on your understanding, reflections and discussion, carefully complete your written advanced directive. Advance directives may be changed throughout the course of a lifetime, and may include a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order and medical power of attorney.

Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order: If a person is unconscious or unable to communicate, this order makes it known that they do not wish to be treated via cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED), or breathing machines.

Power of Attorney for Health Care: Allows you to designate the individual to make healthcare decisions for you if you are no longer able to do so. This document must be activated by two physicians or a physician and a nurse practitioner who declare that you are incapable.

Declaration to Physicians (Living Will): Expresses your preferences for life sustaining procedures and feeding tubes if you are in a terminal condition or in a persistent vegetative state.

“Remember to give copies of your document(s) to your doctor, other health care providers, and your POAHC agent. Talk to the rest of your family and close friends to tell them who your agent is and what your wishes are. Keep a copy of your advanced directive where it can easily be found. Be sure to review your document(s) at each physical exam and at the occasion of the Five D’s: Decade, Death of a loved one, Divorce, Diagnosis, and Decline,” recommends Kathy Takahashi.

If you have any questions regarding Advanced Care Planning please contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111. Thoughtful planning and open, heartfelt conversations with family about your healthcare wishes is the best gift you can ever give them. Unity Hospice makes home care visits during serious and life-limiting illness to ease the pain and emotional stress for patients and their families while ensuring a better quality of remaining life. A patient’s advance directive is at the center of his/her personal care plan, ensuring wishes, goals and needs are met.

Unity Hospice delivers strength, compassion and support.