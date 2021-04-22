10 Signs Your Aging Parents Need Hospice Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit Unity Hospice.

Many families wait to call hospice until the final weeks or even days of their loved one’s life, not knowing they could have received Unity’s added layer of uniquely specialized care and support much sooner. Hospice not only improves the patient’s quality of life by managing pain and other symptoms, it also provides much needed emotional and spiritual support to the entire family.

Since hospice care can immediately improve quality of life for both patients and their family members, call Unity as soon as your loved one experiences any of the following:

Makes numerous visits to the emergency room or hospital for complications of disease Calls a physician’s office frequently Sees multiple physicians frequently Has increased pain, and current pain medications seem less effective Has shortness of breath, even while resting Has significant, unintentional weight loss Spends majority of time in a chair or bed Needs assistance with most activities of daily living Has frequent falls Chooses to focus on quality of life and comfort rather than a cure for a disease/illness

Keep in mind if your loved one’s condition improves while on hospice care or they elect to pursue curative treatments over comfort care, they may discontinue hospice care at any time and pursue other options. Your loved one may then resume hospice care at a later date if their condition declines. Hospice care is fully covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance companies.

You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity. If you have any questions or have observed signs hospice care may be appropriate for a loved one, please contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111. Contacting hospice is a choice that can lead to fewer worries for you and a better quality of remaining life for your loved one.

Unity’s hospice services are for those with a life-limiting illness who are expected to live six months or less and are seeking comfort care. Additionally, services extend to provide guidance and support to patients, families and caregivers.

Unity Hospice provides strength, compassion and support.