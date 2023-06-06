Should Young Adults Complete an Advance Directive?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit https://unityhospice.org/.

Why Young Adults Need an Advance Directive

Unexpected medical emergencies can happen at any age. While young adults may be in good health and not facing a terminal illness, unexpected medical emergencies can still happen at any age. This could include accidents, sudden illnesses, or injuries that leave you unable to communicate your wishes for medical treatment. By completing an advance directive as a young adult, you can ensure that your healthcare wishes are respected, even if you are unable to communicate them.

Without an advance directive, your healthcare decisions may be left up to your loved ones or healthcare providers. This can lead to confusion, conflict, and unnecessary medical interventions. By completing an advance directive, you can provide clear guidance about your wishes for medical treatment and ensure that your decisions are respected.

If you are unable to make healthcare decisions for yourself, you may need someone to make decisions on your behalf. By completing a durable power of attorney for healthcare, you can designate a trusted person to make medical decisions on your behalf. This can be especially important for young adults who may not have a spouse or children who can make decisions on their behalf.

If you become seriously ill or injured, your loved ones may be faced with difficult decisions about your medical treatment. By completing an advance directive as a young adult, you can alleviate some of the stress and anxiety that your loved ones may experience by providing clear guidance about your wishes for medical treatment.

Your healthcare wishes may change over time as you experience different life events or face new health challenges. By completing and reviewing your advance directive over time, you can update your healthcare wishes as needed. This can ensure that your healthcare decisions always reflect your current wishes and preferences.

Completing an advance directive is an important part of planning for the future, regardless of your age. By completing an advance directive as a young adult, you can ensure that your healthcare wishes are respected, even in unexpected medical emergencies. It can also provide peace of mind for both you and your loved ones, knowing that your decisions about medical treatment are clearly outlined and will be honored.

