Respecting Valor Veteran Care

(WBAY)

SPONSORED - Respecting Valor - Specialized Veteran Care

“One out of every four dying Americans is a veteran,” says Dr. David Schrier, Unity Hospice Medical Director.

When Unity learned veterans are dying at a high rate, the hospice agency identified specialized programming to ensure veterans and their families have a meaningful and dignified end of life experience.

“Our mission is to bring the best end of life care and support to our communities. Veterans have unique needs. We customize care based on the branch and era of military service, service-related conditions and past traumatic experiences. Emotional, psychological and spiritual pain are treated just as rigorously as physical pain to ensure veterans find holistic comfort for body, mind and spirit,” says Dr. Schrier.

Respecting Valor, Unity Hospice’s veteran centered care program focuses on the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of veterans facing advanced illness and end of life:

• Specially Trained Psychosocial Staff - Staff are trained to assist with unresolved issues associated with the stresses of military service, PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts.

• Veteran Resources – Unity’s collaboration with area veterans of Foreign Wars posts, American Legion posts and Veteran Administration agencies connects families with the resources needed for veteran benefits, military honor funerals, burial assistance, and honor flight applications.

• Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence – Special veteran recognition includes the Veteran Walk of Honor, patriotic floral arrangements displayed outside the patient’s room and Veteran Memorial Candle Lighting.

• Pinning Ceremony – Veteran Volunteers and Unity staff coordinate and participate in individualized pinning ceremonies to honor veteran patients. Held where ever the patient calls home, these ceremonies also provide the opportunity for family members to acknowledge and honor their loved one’s service.

• Sgt. David L. Rasmussen Fund – Established in honor of David’s service in the U.S. Army. The fund supports veterans who are receiving care from Unity and are in need of financial assistance to cover the costs of basic needs.

• Full Range of Grief Support – Unity’s grief counselors support veteran’s loved ones through one-on-one support, grief groups and memorial services with special veteran honor and recognition.

Unity Hospice also offers a unique Veteran to Veteran program which partners veteran volunteers with veteran patients receiving hospice and palliative care services.

“It’s our passion to care for our fellow vets,” says Unity Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer Rich Verheyen. “When you come to visit your veteran, their face just lights up. They are so happy to see you and start talking to you. It’s just heartfelt.”

“I think veteran volunteers connecting with our veteran patients is very important,” says Unity Hospice Chaplain Steve Fewell. “It gives the patients the opportunity to talk and relate with someone who knows what they’ve been through. It gives them the opportunity to talk about things they might not talk to their family or to us about.”

To learn about becoming a Veteran Volunteer, or to inquire about hospice services, contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111.

Contacting hospice is a choice that can lead to fewer worries for you and a better quality of remaining life for your loved one. You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity.

Unity’s hospice services are for those with a life-limiting illness diagnosis who are expected to live six months or less and are seeking comfort care. Additionally, services extend to provide guidance and support to families and caregivers. Hospice services are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance companies.

Unity Hospice provides strength, compassion and support.