Respecting Valor - Specialized Veteran Care

“One out of every four dying Americans is a veteran,” says Dr. Amy James, Unity Hospice Medical Director.

When Unity learned veterans are dying at a high rate, the hospice agency identified specialized programming to ensure veterans and their families have a meaningful and dignified end of life experience.

“Every decision we make is mission-driven to honor life by bringing peace of mind and comfort when it matters most. Veterans have unique needs. We customize care based on the branch and era of military service, service-related conditions and past traumatic experiences. Emotional, psychological and spiritual pain are treated just as rigorously as physical pain to ensure veterans find holistic comfort for body, mind and spirit,” adds Dr. James.

Respecting Valor, Unity’s veteran centered care program, focuses on the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of veterans facing serious illness and end of life.

Key features of the program include:

Assistance with Unresolved Military Experience – Unity’s specially trained psychosocial staff assist with unresolved issues associated with the stresses of military service, PTSD, depression and even suicidal thoughts.

Veteran Pinning Ceremony – A personalized pinning ceremony is offered to veteran patients wherever they reside, including a private home, assisted living facility, and nursing home.

Patriotic Lap Blankets – Handcrafted by a Unity Volunteer, a red, white and blue blanket is gifted to each Veteran patient.

Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence – Veteran patients residing at the Meng Resided are honored with a patriotic floral arrangement displayed outside their room. At time of death, family and friends are invited to pay their respects, along with Unity staff, by attending a Walk of Honor while the glow of a Veteran Memorial candle keeps their loved one’s memory alive.

Resource Connection – Unity’s collaboration with area Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, American Legion posts, County Veteran Service Officers, and Veteran Administration agencies connects families with the resourced needed for Veteran benefits, military honor funerals, burial assistance, honor flight applications, and more. (see details about free veteran resource guide on back of this flyer)

Full Range of Grief Support – Unity’s Grief Counselors Support Veterans’ loved ones through one-on-one support, grief groups, and memorial services with special Veteran honor and recognition

Sgt. David L. Rasmussen Veterans Fund – Established in honor of David’s service in the U.S. Army.The funds support Veterans who are receiving care from Unity and need financial assistance to cover the costs of basic needs.

Unity Hospice also offers a unique Veteran-to-Veteran program which partners Veteran volunteers with Veteran patients receiving hospice and palliative care services to share their stories, fostering a sense of fellowship, life closure and peace. “Many Veterans do not have the companionship like they had when they were in the service, when they interacted day to day with other Veterans. When they got out of service, they came back home, got together with their old friends, and that camaraderie was not there anymore. We bring that back to them, which is important, says Unity Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer Steve Larsen.

“These patients will connect with you and tell you things they have never told anybody. I’ve visited with Vietnam vets that have poured their soul for the very first time. I told them they should be proud of their time in Vietnam, that they are a real hero, and I could see a tear because they could hear me. You meet fascinating people. I strongly encourage anybody who can join this program to participate. It is so rewarding. It means so much to the family and you get so much out of it. It is such an important program”, shares Mike Brouchoud, Unity Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer.

To access the free Veteran Resource Guide, learn about becoming a Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer, or inquire about services for you or a loved one, visit unityhospice.org/respecting-valor.

Contacting Unity is a choice that can lead to fewer worries for you and a better quality of remaining life for your loved one. You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity.

Unity is Northeast Wisconsin’s pioneering not-for-profit healthcare provider that offers a full complement of care solutions including nonmedical home care, supportive palliative care, hospice care, and grief support.

Unity Hospice provides strength, compassion and support.