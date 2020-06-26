Myth: Hospice is Only for the Last Days of Life

Sponsored - <i>The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit unityhospice.org.

Although there is much information available about the benefits of hospice care, many misconceptions still exist which could keep you from seeking hospice care early. The biggest misconception is hospice care is only for the last days of life. The truth is, hospice patients can receive care for six months or longer, depending on the course of their particular illness. Qualifying for hospice is certainly NOT a death sentence. Patients and families of Unity Hospice say they wish they would have begun hospice services sooner to take advantage of the much needed care and support.

“When the topic was raised about should hospice be an option for dad, his initial reaction was no. He thought we were just going to leave him to die,” says Kathy Allen, daughter of Jim Charneski who passed away peacefully under care from Unity Hospice after 2 1/2 years.

“We had a lot of heartfelt conversations about what hospice is, what dad’s goals were, and that it really was about him living better. And by starting hospice, he was going to actually enjoy the end of his life as opposed to feeling someone was leaving him to die.”

Hospice is a type of medical care where the goal is to maintain or improve quality of life for those facing a terminal illness. Hospice adds life to days when you can’t add days to life. Hospice enables patients to remain in their home, skilled nursing care center or assisted living facility instead of taking multiple trips to a doctor’s office or hospital. Patients benefit from personalized nursing care, medical equipment and supplies related to their terminal illness. Family members receive emotional and spiritual support, ongoing education about the disease process and changing care needs, assistance navigating community resources, and grief support after the death of their loved one. Every 6 months, the patient is reevaluated to see if they are still eligible to continue receiving hospice care, a service fully covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans. In some cases, patients aren’t able to continue with hospice because their heath improves too much to re-qualify.

“When dad’s re-evaluation came up he was a little frightened he might not qualify for the program. We had to talk about the fact that unfortunately he still had all the same chronic conditions. It was a true testament to Unity that he had done so well”, added Kathy.

Research studies show that those with a terminal illness who choose hospice care tend to live longer and have better quality of life than those who choose more aggressive end-of-life medical care. According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, hospice patients with the most common illnesses leading to death were found to live an average of 29 days longer than non-hospice patients with the same illnesses. This average is significantly longer for patients with congestive heart failure, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Experts agree, hospice is most beneficial for a minimum of 3 months, with 6 months being ideal.

“With Unity, I no longer had to worry about measuring out his pills and making a mistake,” says Bobbie Charneski, wife of Jim. “I no longer had to worry about taking him to the doctor three to four times a week. I called Unity anytime of the day or night and they helped me. Jim truly taught us all how to die.”

You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity. The sooner you seek assistance, the longer the patient and family benefit from the full range of services Unity offers. If you have questions or have observed signs hospice care may be appropriate for a loved one please contact Unity Hospice at 920-338-1111.

