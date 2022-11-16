How to honor a deceased loved one at upcoming Unity Life Gathering event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit https://unityhospice.org/honoralife.

To help support and guide those who may be facing the darkness of loss and grief this holiday season, Unity Grief and Education Center invites those who have experienced the death of a loved one to join us on Wednesday, December 7th for our 8th Annual Honor a Life Holiday Gathering at National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, WI. Sponsored by Cellcom, this special program features reflection, music and holiday spirit. “Hope is found when we know we are not alone. We look forward to gathering our community together for an evening of light and love as we find comfort and peace in remembering loved ones this holiday season.” says Jenny Boeckman, Unity Grief Services Director.

For those seeking a lasting way to honor loved ones, personalized 2022 Honor a Life Keepsake Ornaments and engraved memorial bricks are available for purchase. Proceeds raised ensure Unity Grief and Education Center, Northeast Wisconsin’s only freestanding counseling and education center, can continue to offer professional support to individuals and families of all ages who have experienced a death - at no cost to them. Orders are due by November 30, 2022. Ornaments will be shipped via USPS directly to your home. Memorial bricks will be installed in Unity’s Garden with a brick dedication to take place in August 2023. To place an order, visit: https://unityhospice.org/honoralife. Please call Unity Grief and Education Center at 800-990-9249 with any questions.

About Unity

Unity is a nonprofit provider of hospice care, supportive care, nonmedical home care and grief support across 13 counties throughout Northeast Wisconsin. A continuation of Bellin Hospice, Wisconsin’s first hospice program and the nation’s third, Unity is a partnership of Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. A true pioneer in caring for those coping with serious illness and end-of-life, Unity continues to lead the industry launching the state’s first palliative care program in 2002 and the area’s first hospice residence in 2007. As the only locally owned and operated nonprofit hospice agency in the region, Unity is the sole provider of inpatient hospice at seven area hospitals including Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. Unity’s partnerships with area skilled nursing facilities, assisted-living facilities and pharmacies ensure seamless care in all settings.

About Unity Grief and Education Center

Established in November 2021, Unity Grief and Education Center is the first-of-its-kind facility in Northeast Wisconsin offering grieving individuals of all ages a safe haven to learn about grief, share experiences and find hope.

Located at 2079 Lawrence Drive in De Pere, Unity Grief and Education Center features dedicated counseling rooms to accommodate adults, children, and families in need of grief support, as well as a large room for education and public outreach. The Center is staffed by Unity’s experienced Grief Services team consisting of licensed counselors, social workers and trained volunteers. Recognizing that every individual grieves in a unique way, Unity offers a wide variety of services to anyone who has experienced a death including:

Individual Grief Counseling

Family Grief Counseling

Grief Support groups for children, teens, families and adults

Supportive Telephone calls

Memorial services

Newsletter and literature resources

Holiday support

Grief consultation for businesses and schools

Generous donations allow Unity Grief and Education Center to offer compassionate support at no charge. For more information about Unity Grief and Education Center, call (920) 339-6700 or visit unityhospice.org/grief-support.