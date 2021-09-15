Honor A Special Person On World Gratitude Day to Support Unity Hospice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit unityhospice.org.

Living with gratitude is incredibly powerful. It helps us reflect on our blessings and recognize the many people who have touched our lives, in both big and small ways. As we remember their thoughtful gestures, we shift our focus to the little things which bring us joy, nurturing our soul to magnify the pleasure we get from life.

In celebration of World Gratitude Day on September 21st, Unity Hospice is providing an opportunity for you to express gratitude for someone who has made a positive impact in your life.

“Wings of Gratitude is a unique program that promotes the celebration and appreciation of gratitude! Wings of Gratitude offers people in our communities the opportunity to recognize those who have made a difference while also ensuring compassionate end-of-life care and grief support are available for all in our communities,” said Megan Schreck, Unity Hospice Development Manager.

Through Wings of Gratitude program, Unity invites you to submit a written message of appreciation or cherished memory, as well as a photograph, to honor the special person or people in your life. Your message will be published on Unity’s Wings of Gratitude website page which you can easily share on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Say “THANK YOU” to a colleague who helped you in a pinch, a neighbor who performed a good deed, a family member you want to show some much-deserved appreciation – anyone who has made a difference in your life!

Your gift to create a message of gratitude on Unity’s Wings of Gratitude webpage will…

o Honor and thank a person for the impact he or she has made in your life.

o Help ensure end-of-life care and grief support to patients and families throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

o Bring comfort and dignity to people facing serious and life-limiting illnesses.

Submit a message of gratitude at UnityHospice.org/Wings-of-Gratitude

o Messages of gratitude and photos will be uploaded within 24 hours to the Wings of Gratitude page.

o Messages will be displayed for a minimum of 30 days.

Together, let’s live a life of gratitude and spread our colorful wings, allowing us to rise up and fly higher.

About Unity Hospice

Unity is a nonprofit provider of hospice care, supportive palliative care and grief support throughout 13 counties in Northeast Wisconsin with community offices in De Pere, Sturgeon Bay, Marinette, and Shawano. A continuation of Bellin Hospice, founded in 1977, Unity was the first hospice service in Wisconsin and the third in the nation. Patients and loved ones are served by more than 235 paid employees and nearly 300 volunteers living the mission of bringing the best end-of-life experience by delivering unwavering strength, compassion and support. Unity is a caring, nonprofit partnership of Bellin Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.