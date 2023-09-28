Care That Transitions With You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Hospice, visit Unity Hospice.

Unity has been serving patients and families since 1977 as Wisconsin’s first hospice program, the third in the United States. Unity’s long-standing commitment to bring peace of mind and comfort when it matters most has resulted in service-line expansion to meet the ever-changing healthcare needs of patients and families in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Through the years, we’ve learned that our communities are wanting care at home earlier, way before the last six months of life that hospice provides,” says Unity Executive Director Alisa Gerke. “After listening to patients, families, community partners and staff, we recognized the need for different levels of support to assist aging individuals, as well as those experiencing advancing illness. We took this to heart and expanded our programs to offer care that truly transitions with you. Wherever you are in your healthcare journey, we now offer a program to maximize quality of life and provide peace of mind for families.”

“Unity recognizes that most people wish to live independently in their home for as long as possible, and our newest program, Care Companions, helps them achieve this” says Gerke.

Care Companions provides in-home assistance for aging adults to help them live independently in the familiar comfort of home. Services include helping with bathing, grooming, meals, housekeeping, companionship, medication reminders, and transportation to run errands and attend appointments.

Supportive Care Management is Unity’s palliative care program. It’s holistic, medical care and support for people living with a serious illness and their families. The goal is to provide an extra layer of support in order to optimize quality of life and avoid hospitalizations. “Although Supportive Care Management, Unity’s palliative program, can be helpful at any stage of serious illness, the best time to begin is when a person is first diagnosed,” says Gerke.

“Our hospice program serves terminally ill patients and their families,” says Gerke. “Unlike other medical care, the focus on hospice isn’t to cure an underlying disease, but rather to support the highest quality of life possible for whatever time remains.

“Unity programs benefit not only patients but also their family members,” says Gerke. “We provide an extra layer of support for the family so they can make the most of their time together instead of focusing on caregiving duties. We help family members understand, prepare for and support each other through the natural aging process, as well as disease progression. With sound medical advice, emotional and spiritual support, families can make the choices that are right for them. They get peace of mind while the patient gets the best quality of life possible.”

Another unique service offered by Unity is grief support. Recognizing that every individual grieves in a unique way, Unity offers a wide variety of grief services to anyone in our community who has experienced a death. Unity Grief and Education Center offers individual and family grief counseling, grief groups for children, teens, and adults, as well as holiday and memorial programing. Thanks to generous donations, Unity provides support to individuals and families at no cost.

Gerke concludes, “No other organization offers you more comprehensive services than Unity. We provide the highest-quality care with the most programs, expertise, support, and compassion. Every decision we make is mission-driven to honor life by bringing peace of mind and comfort when it matters most.”

You do not need a referral from a doctor to contact Unity. For questions or to refer a loved one, please contact Unity at 920-338-1111. Contacting Unity is a choice that can lead to fewer worries for you and a better quality of remaining life for your loved one.

Unity provides strength, compassion and support.