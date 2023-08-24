Finding Common Unity with United Way Fox Cities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way Fox Cities and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way Fox Cities, visit https://unitedwayfoxcities.org/.

United Way recognizes we need to go beyond temporary fixes to create lasting change.

With community-wide research, we connect donors, volunteers, workplaces, and nonprofit organizations to address the root cause of local needs. And when there isn’t an organization already set to help, United Way creates a program to fill those gaps. With your support, we make sure the right things happen in the right places.

Your gift improves the lives of one in three people in our communities. That’s more than 100,000 community members positively impacted.

Last year, lives improved in the Fox Cities because:

· PATH (Providing Access to Healing) provided 274 students with over 4,000 hours of counseling.

· The Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank distributed diapers to keep 1,200 babies per month clean, healthy, and dry.

· 17,885 rides were administered through 5 transportation programs.

· 1,270 children received free books and literacy coaching through Reach Out and Read.

Donating to United Way doesn’t just help one person — it benefits the entire community. When people have basic needs met like housing, transportation, and healthcare, they can thrive in this generation and the next.

We’re all human — it’s our Common Unity. Donate today and help United Way help your Fox Cities neighbors thrive — so everyone in our community can have a better life.

Give

Donating to your United Way will directly impact 1 in 3 people in the Fox Cities — including your friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Find the partners, grants, and initiatives that United Way Fox Cities invests in to address critical community issues.

Volunteer

Want to roll up your sleeves and make an impact? Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

