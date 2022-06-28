5 Great Reasons to Attend Art at the Park this Month

(MJ Vanevenhoven)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Trout Museum of Art and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Trout Museum of Art, visit www.artattheparkonline.com

Art at the Park in Downtown Appleton is back in session for 2022!

Here are the 5 great reasons you should attend Art at the Park this weekend!

1. Art at the Park is TWO DAYS this year instead of ONE!

This Saturday, July 23rd and Sunday, July 24th , the Trout Museum of Art will host the 62nd Annual Art at the Park presented by Community First Credit Union in Appleton’s City Park. Two days of this loved and local event means more art, music, food, and more fun!

2. Admission to Art at the Park is FREE!

Thanks to presenting sponsor Community First Credit Union, you are welcome to roam the park free of charge and explore artwork and crafts created by your favorite artists. Stop by Miller Electric’s Sculpture Welding space to see how large-scale art is made. See artist Nate Hatch weld a sculpture live, and even try welding for yourself. Also enjoy many youth art projects in the Kids Creative Space, including tie-dye or air brushed t-shirts, caricatures, henna, and more!

3. Listen to Music All Day Long!

Who doesn’t love listening to live music outside on a warm summer day? Rotating live music, programmed by Mile of Music, will be featured on the soundstage both days. This year’s featured musicians and bands include performances by David Paul Martin, Natural Satellite, Ross Catterton, Tae, Kevin Troestler, and Kyle Megna. Special family programming can also be found on the stage from 9:30 - 10:30am both days featuring Mischief Magic.

4. Yummy Food and Drinks!

Expect everyone’s favorite local food vendors this weekend, plus some vendors that are new to Art at the Park! Beat the heat with some cold beer and beverages from Stone Arch Brewpub, Appleton Beer Factory, and McFleshman’s Brewing Company.

5. Art, Art, and More Art!

Art at the Park is interactive and exciting, whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in between! This is your chance to learn unique art techniques from the best artists around and take home art pieces that you just can’t live without!

Art at the Park will run from 9 - 6pm on Saturday, July 23rd and 9 - 4pm on Sunday, July 24th. Admission and parking are free.

For more information on the 62nd Annual Art at the Park this weekend, visit artattheparkonline.com