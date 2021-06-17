5 Great Reasons to Attend Art at the Park in July

Sponsored - Art at the Park in Downtown Appleton is back in session for 2021!

Here are the 5 great reasons you should put Art at the Park on your calendar next month!

1. Art at the Park is TWO DAYS this year instead of ONE!

On July 24th and 25th, the Trout Museum of Art will host the 61st Annual Art at the Park presented by Community First Credit Union in Appleton’s City Park. Two days of this loved and local event means more art, music, food, and more fun!

2. Admission to Art at the Park is FREE!

Thanks to presenting sponsor Community First Credit Union, you are welcome to roam the park free of charge and explore artwork and crafts created by your favorite artists. Stop by the Community Art Project spaces to see how large-scale art is made. Try your hand at printmaking. Watch artist Tyla Heilfrich create large prints using a steamroller. See artist Nate Hatch weld a sculpture live, and even try welding for yourself. Did we mention you get to do all of this for FREE?

3. Listen to Music All Day Long!

Who doesn’t love listening to live music outside on a warm summer day? Rotating musicians, programmed by Mile of Music, will be featured on the soundstage both days. Special family programming can also be found on the stage from 9:30 - 10:30am both days featuring Rondini’s Magic & Illusion Show. Stick around on Saturday evening and experience their headliner band from 6 - 8pm!

4. Yummy Food and Drinks!

Expect everyone’s favorite local food vendors, plus some vendors that are new to Art at the Park! Beat the heat with some cold beer and beverages from Stone Arch Brewpub and McFleshman’s Brewing Company.

5. Art, Art, and More Art!

Art at the Park is interactive and exciting, whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in between! This is your chance to learn unique art techniques from the best artists around and take home art pieces that you just can’t live without!

Art at the Park will run from 9 - 6pm on Saturday, July 24th and 9 - 4pm on Sunday, July 25th. Stick around longer Saturday evening and enjoy the headliner band and dinner at your favorite food truck from 6 - 8pm.

For more information on the 61st Annual Art at the Park, visit artattheparkonline.com