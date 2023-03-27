No Fooling! Titletown Train Show is Pulling into Green Bay this Weekend!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Titletown Train Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Titletown Train Show, visit https://www.ttsgbllc.com

It may be April Fools weekend but what’s inside our show is anything but foolish! Whether you are an experienced model railroader, or you just want to see how much you can get for that old tinplate from your eccentric uncle, there’s something for everyone at the 22nd annual Titletown Train Show. This will be our third year at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay, but as always there will be new things to see. We have held steady on ticket prices, and parking is free on weekends with abundant lots and ramps nearby.

Come take a look on Saturday, April 1st from 9-5, and Sunday, April 2nd from 10-4. Admission is $7 for adults; $6 for seniors; $2 for children ages 6-12; and children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. $1 off second-day admission.

Win one of many door prizes given away all weekend, view stunning models, dioramas and operating layouts (vote for your favorite!), and register to win a starter train set given away at the end of the weekend. You can also enter a raffle to win a complete 4x8-foot model train setup, courtesy of the Green Bay Area Model Railroaders’ Club.

There will be several operating layouts in multiple scales, from finger-size to squirrel-chasing garden models, with the craftspeople behind them just waiting to answer your questions and blow the horn for kids age 2 to 102! 200 tables worth of vendors and hobby shops offer railroad memorabilia, toys, electronics, clothing, photos, videos, books, antiques and art work, and locomotives, cars, building kits, tools and supplies for the hobbyist and craftsman in you. There is something for everyone who is involved or interested in trains and model railroading. Come and see what a fascinating hobby this is and you will see why model railroading is the World’s Greatest Hobby!

Visit the Titletown Train Show website (ttsgbllc.com) for more information or “Like” us on Facebook. For information about the hobby nationally, including its long history that started in Milwaukee, see the National Model Railroad Association at www.nmra.org. For a more local perspective, the Winnebagoland Division of the NMRA normally hosts conventions and operating sessions every year: http://www.wld-nmra.com. For an up-close view of the real thing, feel free to visit our friends at the National Railroad Museum: nationalrrmuseum.org.