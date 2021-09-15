The Top Solution to Fix a Hernia

Sponsored - Hernias are incredibly common and most people don’t know there are many types of hernias. These include umbilical or belly button hernia, inguinal or femoral, also called groin hernias, hiatal hernia, which is commonly seen in patients with reflux disease, and various other abdominal wall hernias.

“Hernias can occur so many places, really anywhere there can be an abnormal opening,” says Dr. Ryan Bly of Surgical Associates of Neenah . “Inguinal hernias account for 75% of abdominal wall hernias. About 25% of males, and only about 2% of females, will develop an inguinal hernia in their lifetime. Repair of inguinal hernia is one of the most common operations in general surgery.”

A hernia itself is just an abnormal opening or hole or defect. Some of these are congenital, meaning that you are born with it, its been there your whole life, and some are acquired, meaning it developed later on due to any number of reasons. These reasons might include an injury, heavy lifting, smoking, genetics, or for no good reason whatsoever.

“Anyone can get them,” says Dr. Bly. “A family history of having an inguinal hernia, smoking, and men who have had previous abdominal surgery are at greater risk for developing an inguinal hernia. The age distribution of inguinal hernia repair is bimodal peaking at early childhood and old age, whereas the prevalence of femoral hernia repair increased steadily throughout life.”

When do we fix? If the hernia is small with very minor or no symptoms, sometimes you can chose to watch it. If the hernia is symptomatic, or enlarging, or if incarceration is present, where things get stuck in the hernia and don’t want to go back in, then we recommend repair. Worst of all, it can become strangulated, where usually a loop of intestine is stuck out and the blood supply gets cut off. This leads to the piece of intestine possibly dying and you need to take out that dead part. Its much easier to fix it before it gets to that point.

How do we fix it? Generally speaking there are a few different ways. The historic way included what is called an open approach. An incision was made directly over the hernia and the part that stuck out was pushed back in, the hole was closed, and the area might be reinforced with a piece of mesh to help decrease recurrence risk. Starting 20 years ago or so, laparoscopic hernia repair really started to take off. This allowed us to do a very similar surgery through smaller incisions on the belly.

“Now a days robotic repairs have continued to rise in use,” says Dr. Bly. “The robotic platform allows us to do more complicated and difficult hernias through small key hole incisions, and allow for an easier recovery, less pain, less wound problems, but still excellent results. Our goal for surgery is to close the defect and restore normal anatomy and function. Sometimes we close the hole with only sutures, called a primary repair. Sometimes we like to use a piece of mesh to reinforce our repair. This helps decrease the chances of it coming back.”

What do you do if you think you have a hernia? Hernias are fixed surgically, there is no medicine or pill to make them go away. They require an evaluation by a physician. Sometimes more studies are needed if there is uncertainty. A CT scan is common to evaluate for hernias, and ultrasounds are sometimes used as well to get more information.