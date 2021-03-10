Top 3 Reasons why Colon Cancer is so Scary

Sponsored -

Who is at risk?

“Everyone is at risk,” says Dr. Tim Edison of Surgical Associates of Neenah .

Risk increases with age, obesity, tobacco and alcohol use, eating red or processed meat.

It is clear that African Americans are at increased risk as are people who have a family history colon cancer or precancerous polyps.

“Also our patients with Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis are at increased risk for colon cancer,” says Dr. Edison.

What are the symptoms?

“Often there are no symptoms for colon cancer,” says Dr. Edison. “It can be found only during a screening.”

Suspicious signs to watch out for: change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, anemia, abdominal pain but 86% of younger people diagnosed with CRC had no symptoms.

How common is colon cancer?

150,000 new Colon Cancer cases are diagnosed annually, killing 52,000 Americans each year.

“It’s the second most common cancer death in men,” says Dr. Edison. “3rd most common cancer death in women.”

Screening

Screening for colorectal cancer typically begins at age 50 for people at normal risk.

It should begin at 40 if you have a family history of colon cancer or precancerous colon polyps

Recently however, the ACS and US preventative task force advised all people to consider screening at age 45. Multiple medical societies specifically advise African Americans begin screening at age 45.

How to screen

A colonoscopy, which uses a flexible camera to look directly in the colon while patient is sedated is the gold standard to test for colon cancer. They are done every 10 years. Coloscopies are the best test for finding precancerous polyps and the only test that allows the removal of precancerous polyps during the exam. Widespread colonoscopy screenings have been in place starting in the 1990′s. Since then about 60% of Americans have had one and colorectal cancer cases have been declining.

There are also screening methods which use stool samples for analysis, checking for blood and genetic abnormalities. These are done every 1-3 years.