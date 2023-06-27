Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Vincent De Paul - Green Bay and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Vincent De Paul - Green Bay, visit https://www.svdpgb.org.

You’ve seen the thrift stores and donation drop offs for St. Vincent de Paul, often endearingly referred to as St. Vinny’s. These are two parts of St. Vincent de Paul, but we’re so much more!

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay is a worldwide organization of lay Catholics, following Christ’s call to serve neighbors in need. These volunteers offer tangible assistance to those in need on a person-to-person basis through a Home Visit. It is this personalized involvement that makes the work of the Society unique. This aid may take the form of intervention, consultation, or often through direct dollar or in-kind service. An essential principle of the Society’s work is to provide help while conscientiously maintaining the confidentiality and dignity of those who are served. Society recognizes that it must assume, also, a role of advocacy for those who are defenseless or voiceless.

As it says in Galatians 6:9, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” Since our charitable work continues to be a critical community need, your generous donations make this good work possible. During the last year, our Vincentian volunteers logged an estimated 21,000 miles to help others while providing over 90% more assistance than the year before in financial and voucher support to friends in need in the Green Bay community.

You can help us continue to serve our neighbors in need during this growing time of critical need by donating.

St. Vincent de Paul… Helping others. Changing lives.