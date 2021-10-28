Why Drowsy Driving is as Dangerous as Drunk Driving

Sponsored - Drowsy driving is a major problem in the United States. The risk, danger, and often tragic results are alarming. Drowsy driving is the dangerous combination of driving and sleepiness or fatigue. People with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep disorders are at an increased risk for crashes.

Many sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea cause a person’s sleep to be restricted, interrupted, and less restorative. Many sleep disorders go undiagnosed and, when left untreated, can cause daytime drowsiness.

If you have sleep apnea and are well treated and compliant with therapy, you should have no issues driving. If you have untreated sleep apnea or poorly treated sleep apnea, you should not drive or put yourself in a situation in which falling asleep may be dangerous.

Why risk it? Get help; doctors diagnose sleep apnea based on medical and family histories, a physical exam, and sleep study results. Your primary care doctor may evaluate your symptoms first. He or she will then decide whether you need to see a sleep specialist.

Treatment options for obstructive sleep apnea are positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, which physicians use to treat sleep apnea. It involves the patient wearing a facemask connected to an air pump. The air pump forces air into the patient’s throat to keep the airway open. This is an effective way to treat patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Oral appliance therapy is a custom-made oral appliance. The oral appliance works by gently shifting the lower jaw forward to prevent the soft tissues in the throat and the tongue from obstructing the airway. This is an effective way to treat patients with mild to moderate sleep apnea.

Tricks don’t work; turning the radio up or rolling down the window may help for a few minutes if you are drowsy. But it will not keep you from falling asleep at the wheel.

At Sleep Better Wisconsin, we have a custom-made oral appliance with a tracker fabricated into the device, allowing drivers to provide compliance records to keep an updated driver’s license. If you need help navigating the road to better sleep, call our Dream Team; we can help.