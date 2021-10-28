Not Sleeping? Why Oral Appliance Therapy can Help

Sponsored - Treating snoring or obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy can make you feel like a new person. You will find that your symptoms and quality of life can improve when you remain committed to your treatment and use it nightly. You will likely sleep better, have more energy, and feel sharper throughout the day. You may find that your bed partner begins to sleep better, too!

Oral appliance therapy is an effective treatment option for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). A custom-fit oral sleep appliance can improve your sleep, restore your alertness, and revitalize your health. Especially if you’re struggling with your CPAP machine.

Dentists work closely with physicians to treat snoring and sleep apnea. At your first visit, your dentist will talk to you about the benefits of treatment. You will also receive information on the potential side effects and the cost of therapy.

Oral appliances are customized using digital or physical impressions and models of your teeth. These models are sent to a dental lab to have the appliance made. Once your oral appliance is ready, you will return to your dentist’s office for a fitting. Your dentist will adjust the appliance to maximize its comfort and effectiveness. You also will learn how to clean the oral appliance and maintain it. You will need to follow up with your dentist to ensure the optimal fit of the oral appliance. Effective oral appliances are always custom-fit and adjusted over time to ensure maximum effectiveness. Your dentist will also schedule you for an annual assessment. These routine visits are an essential part of your long-term treatment success. Stop struggling with your CPAP machine and start getting a good night’s sleep. Treating your sleep apnea also promotes a healthier heart, body, and mind. With Sleep Better Wisconsin’s help, you can improve your sleep and your health!