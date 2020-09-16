Solutions to Your Dog’s Problem Areas

Sponsored - Dog behavior problems are often misunderstood or mishandled by dog owners. Perhaps you are new to dog ownership, considering getting a dog, or just wish to help your dog with a challenging issue. Thoroughly understanding the most common dog behavior problems is the first step to solving and preventing them.

Dog behavior problems are often misunderstood or mishandled by dog owners. Perhaps you are new to dog ownership, considering getting a dog, or just wish to help your dog with a challenging issue. Thoroughly understanding the most common dog behavior problems is the first step to solving and preventing them.

A solid foundation of obedience training will help prevent or better control many of these issues. There is a wide array of dog behavior problems like jumping up, chewing, digging, excessive barking and aggressiveness, just to name a few. Simply Smith LLC are Certified Behaviorists and Dog Trainers. They trained new dogs and have helped hundreds of dogs stop bad behaviors. Here are a few ways they can help your dog:

Dog Training

Working on the basics! Your dog should always have the basics such as sit, stay, down, leave it, come, and drop. Adding little things can make a big difference like teaching place and being sure your dog is always following and not leading. Simply Smith offers one-on-one, personal, in home sessions where they assess the dog’s behavioral issues in their natural setting and use focused training to correct them.

Rehabilitation

What appears to be aggressive behavior is not always the case. The behavior may stem from a traumatic event or a change within the dynamics of the home causing a dog to lose its confidence. Simply Smith offers Doggie Day School, as well as, board and train for dogs needing more direct, specialized training.

Behavior Modification

Simply Smith will help with various behavioral issues from obsessive barking and digging to chewing and over grooming. Even if your dog is older, they CAN teach old dogs new tricks. Simply Smith will asses and inform as to what is healthy vs not healthy behavior, and what to do to give your dog what they need.

See what other dog owners have to say about Simply Smith.

Start your dog’s behavior on the right track call or text Simply Smith Dog Behavioral Specialists at 920-257-6311. Or email Lori Smith at lori@simplysmithllc.com for more information.

Simply Smith LLC - Serving the Fox Cities, Green Bay and Oshkosh.