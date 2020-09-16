How to Stop Bad Dog Behaviors

Sponsored - Dog behavior problems are often misunderstood or mishandled by dog owners. Perhaps you are new to dog ownership, considering getting a dog, or just wish to help your dog with a challenging issue. Thoroughly understanding the most common dog behavior problems is the first step to solving and preventing them.

A solid foundation of obedience training will help you prevent or better control many of these issues. Dog behavior problems can be anything from jumping up, chewing, digging, excessive barking and being aggressive, just to name a few. Simply Smith LLC are Certified Behaviorists and Dog Trainers. They’ve trained new dogs and helped hundreds of dogs stop bad behaviors. Here are a few ways they can help your dog:

Dog Training

Working on the basics! You may be surprised how big of a difference the little things can make. Your dog should always have the basics such as sit, stay, down, leave it, come, and drop. But if you add to that little things like teaching place and being sure that your dog is always following and not leading, it can make for a very big difference. Simply Smith offers one-on-one, personal, in home sessions where they assess the dog’s behavioral issues in their natural setting and use focused training to correct them.

Rehabilitation

What appears to be aggressive behavior is not always the case. It may be something to do with a traumatic event or change within the dynamics of the home that may cause a dog to lose its confidence. That may be the real reason behind the change in behavior. Simply Smith offers Doggie Day School, as well as, board and train for dogs that need more direct, specialized training.

Behavior Modification

From obsessive barking, digging, chewing or over grooming. They can help with various behavioral issues. Even if your dog is older! They CAN teach old dogs new tricks. So what is too much verses appropriate behavior? Simply Smith will come in and asses for you, letting you know what is healthy or not, and what to do to give your dog what they need.

Click here to see what other dog owners have to say about Simply Smith LLC.

Call or text Simply Smith Dog Behavioral Specialists at 920-257-6311 and start your dog’s behavior on the right track. Or email Lori Smith at lori@simplysmithllc.com for more information. Simply Smith LLC - Serving the Fox Cities, Green Bay and Oshkosh.

https://www.simplysmithllc.com/