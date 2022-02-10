Local Ghanian Bringing Sweet Treats to the Area

Sponsored - Sharay’s Ghana Style Brittle. You can purchase Sharay’s Ghana Style Brittle online at SharaysGSB.com or in several local retail shops, which can be found HERE.

Yaw Asare, the founder of Sharay’s Ghana Style Peanut Brittle, came to Appleton in 1992 from Ghana, West Africa, to attend Lawrence University.

Ever since migrating to the US, Yaw re-discovered his love of traditional West African foods. Asare was drawn to the peanut brittle he grew up with in Ghana and spent time finessing a recipe he got from his mother. “I missed my childhood snack. It was my favorite when I was back home in Ghana. We used to buy it from street hawkers and get them at recess, during snack and at other fun occasions,” says Asare. Having tried enough peanut brittle to know what’s good (and what isn’t), Yaw set about bringing an authentic range of Ghana-style peanut brittle to the US. The name ‘Sharay’ was Asare’s childhood nickname.

In July 2020, he introduced Ghana Style Brittle at the Appleton Downtown Farmers Market in Appleton, WI. Since then, he has worked closely with local specialty foods stores in Northeast Wisconsin to bring his unique product to candy lovers. Treat-lovers can find a list of local locations HERE.

SHARAY’S IN A NUTSHELL

All of the brittle flavors are made with love and care, in Wisconsin, from a traditional Ghanaian recipe that delivers great taste with fewer ingredients. Just four ingredients, in fact. “We chop the peanuts so you get a more robust flavor from it,” Asare said. “We also use cane sugar instead of corn syrup. And then a little bit of water and salt. Some of the other extra ingredients you’d find in regular brittle like butter and corn syrup and some of the preservatives, you won’t find those in ours. When people bite into it, they find we use more peanuts than you would in a normal brittle. They find it doesn’t stick to their teeth as much, and that’s been pretty much everyone’s reaction. It doesn’t stick to your teeth is a little bit of a tag line for us.

Better yet, the brittle is vegan along with wheat, gluten and dairy free.

“So far, we’ve gotten excellent response. The product is definitely different enough from regular brittle. Once people bite into it, they have a very positive reaction. It’s pretty much on point with what I knew in Ghana,” says Asare.

PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION

Whether you’re watching movies, attending a sporting event, hanging out at a party, camping, or just having a morning coffee, Sharay’s peanut brittle is the perfect companion for any occasion.

Online ordering is easy and, right now, customers can save 10% by using code WBAY10. Choose from variety packs, brittle bundles or gift cards. Three flavors are available now, peanut brittle, cashew brittle and pistachio brittle, but more flavors are on the horizon.

WHAT WE BELIEVE

Sharay’s aims to bring his Ghana Style Brittle as well as other African inspired treats to customers all over the world. More importantly, they are committed to living according to three key values: Simplicity, Inclusivity and Understanding.

To place an online order, head to SharaysGSB.com. Use code WBAY10 to save 10%. Sharay’s ships to all 50 states.

On Facebook find videos, where to catch them with their brittle, and more.