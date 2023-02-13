Strengthening heart health is part of Rennes rehab therapy for every patient

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com/

When our hearts aren’t functioning at their most efficient level, it makes everything harder— whether we’re recovering from surgery, illness or accident—even simply trying to perform the activities we need to do each day.

That’s why Rennes physical therapists place a special focus on improving cardiac health to help get patients and residents on a pathway to improvement. While special and specific types of rehab may be directed toward those who have experienced a cardiac event, caring for the heart is a part of all Rennes physical therapy.

Focusing on the cardiovascular system is vital because it’s the base from which people build strength, says Tad Filon, Physical Therapist at the Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Appleton. The cardiovascular system works to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, necessary for performing any function, including building strength and walking, he said.

“If you have any type of weakness related to infectious diseases, injuries or any other problems, you need to make sure that you have a good cardiovascular system to be able to recover the deficits,” Tad said.

For a healthy person, the American Heart Association recommends about 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity during the week. But many older people have cardiovascular systems that are functioning less than ideally, whether it be from a sedentary lifestyle or the presence of other diseases, Tad said.

“When it comes to rehab, physical therapists plan activities around the patient’s abilities, taking into account whether walking is too strenuous, or if there are balance issues that make riding a stationary bike difficult, for example,” Tad said.

Physical therapists will test several vitals to help determine the cardiovascular function of each resident or patient, including blood pressure, heart rate and respiration rate, both at rest and during activity. Therapists might also use more advanced equipment, including oximeters, which measure the amount of oxygen traveling to bloodstream, which is important because the oxygen is the main building block of the energy and strength that we use, Tad said.

Therapists work to stabilize those vitals, such as through performing activities that lower the blood pressure, in a way that is beneficial to the patient.

Entering into activities too quickly can be harmful and lead to cardiovascular complications — as they can with anyone, such as when a seemingly healthy person experiences a heart attack after shoveling snow.

“It’s basically a lack of warmup, lack of preparation, lack of stabilizing the cardiovascular system before performing activity,” Tad said.

But people who have experienced a cardiac event can work back up to performing the same activities they were doing before—they just need to do it in the right way and with the guidance of health care providers, Tad said.

After establishing baseline information on a patient’s vitals, physical therapists will help them to start with an activity that’s appropriate and gradually increase the level of activities.

Every Rennes facility has invested in special cardiovascular equipment, particularly ‘NuSteps,’ which look similar to recumbent bikes, but they use a stepping motion, allowing for a patient to build up strength from a seated position. This is particularly helpful for those experiencing arthritis, balance issues, joint surgeries or other issues contributing to overall weakness.

Rennes staff works with patients to build up to performing an activity to 15 to 20 minutes.

“We also educate at the same time on the strategy of pacing— it’s one of the golden standards of cardiovascular training. It’s about the ability to breathe and exercise at the same time,” Tad said.

Once the patient or resident is ready, they move to a more strenuous activity, such as walking on a treadmill or using a stationary bicycle.

The key is developing individual programs for each patient and their needs, Tad said.

If you’re interested in starting a physical program to strengthen your cardiovascular health, consult with your health care provider for guidance on the best way to start, particularly if you have been inactive. The American Heart Association says any amount of activity is better than no activity at all—the heart benefits even from light activity because simply sitting less often reduces the risks associated with being sedentary.

Other ways to protect heart health include quitting smoking and limiting use of alcohol, keeping blood pressure under control, managing diabetes, checking cholesterol regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight. Getting the right nutrition plays a valuable role in maintaining heart health by working to fight most of these risk factors.

Melissa Sommer, a Registered Dietician with Rennes Group, says prevention of heart disease is just as important as treating cardiac diseases after diagnosis and after cardiac procedures, and the right heart-healthy foods can help.

Making small changes to your daily routine can help you achieve success, she said.

Melissa’s recommendations for developing a heart-healthy nutrition routine include:

Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, aiming for 5 servings per day.

Avoid saturated and trans fats. Choose lean meats and remove skin from chicken.

Avoid sugar and foods with added sugars.

Eat fish 2 days a week.

Consume nuts and avocados as an excellent source of healthy fats.

Increase fiber intake from sources such as whole grains, brown rice, fruits, and vegetables.

Avoid white grains.

Avoid processed and high sodium foods. Avoid adding salt to foods.

Shop the outer perimeter of the grocery store, avoiding processed foods in the middle.

Cook more at home and plan ahead if you’re going out to eat—chain restaurants post their nutritional information online.

“Don’t think of it as a ‘diet’ but rather a lifestyle change,” Melissa said. “Get your spouse and family on board—it will benefit them as well.”