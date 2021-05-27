Speech Therapy Brings Quality of Life, Hope for Families

Sponsored - May is National Better Speech & Hearing Month and a good time to highlight the value of speech therapy – including the benefits it can bring to you or your loved one.

First, it is important to note ‘speech therapy’ is about more than improving communication.

“As people age, a lot of times there’s a progression of swallowing impairments,” said Emmie Jo Kasat, Speech Language Pathologist at Rennes Health & Rehab Center –Weston. “When people think of speech therapy, they often just think about speech, but not the additional cognitive aspects of it.”

Speech therapy essentially involves the entire head and neck, said Rachel Erhart, Speech Language Pathologist at Peshtigo East. “I start with brain function and cognition,” she said. Rachel then works with speech itself, as well as eating and drinking, and sometimes respiratory support to help protect the patient’s airway. “So it really does encompass the whole head and neck.”

A number of issues can lead to the need for speech therapy: Among them, stroke, traumatic brain injury or tumors, cancers of the esophagus or larynx, or neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or advancing dementia.

People may need assistance communicating, either with intelligibility – the physical aspect of word formation – or with expressing language – the ability to find the words and get them out. Sometimes speech issues coincide with other challenges.

“We may be working with several things at once to get to the ultimate end goal, which is to help a person have as much functional independence as possible,” Emmie Jo said.

Speech therapy aims to improve communication as well as safety and well-being of the patient.

“Our goal is to promote the highest quality of life that we can for each individual, no matter what their diagnosis is,” Rachel said.

Therapy can involve adapting meals to ensure proper nutrition, or even adapting the room environment for greater mobility and safety. It can mean helping a patient to improve comprehension and retention, which helps the physical side of therapy progress better.

For example, Emmie Jo was working with two patients who both required tube feeding due to different medical conditions. “We’re working to get them back to the quality of life level where they can eat orally, and that will improve quality of life, to get back to safe eating and drinking.”

In working with patients, speech therapists will examine a patient’s prior level of function and decide with the patient and family what the goals are in terms of rehabilitation, Rachel said.

“It’s a very multifaceted scope, and everything interconnects, so it provides a lot of really great opportunities for us to assist people,” Rachel said.

Emmie Jo had one patient in her mid-90s who after therapy was able to resume eating normally, and the patient celebrated along with the entire staff when her daughter brought in lemon meringue pie for everyone to enjoy.

“We make sure we provide very person-centered care, with therapy very individualized to that one person,” Rachel said.

Now, with the COVID-19 crisis declining, family members have more access, and speech therapists can involve them more in the rehabilitation.

Emmie Jo has experience as a family member of a patient needing speech therapy, as her sister experienced a traumatic brain injury several years ago.

“The biggest thing to remember is there is a place for family to be part of the therapy,” she said. “You can participate in with your loved one. You can see the benefits that therapy provides. We will work with you on ideas and strategies to help you see your loved one advance.”

Rennes speech therapists work as a part of a team, collaborating with occupational therapists, physical therapists, dieticians and dietary manager, medical providers, and nursing team to develop solutions for each patient individually. They work with local hospitals to understand patients’ needs as they arrive at Rennes.

