Social workers help families, patients & residents through short-term rehab process

Families who suddenly have a loved one requiring a stay in short-term rehabilitation—perhaps following an illness, accident or surgery—may feel lost as to what comes next.

That’s where Rennes social workers come in. March’s Social Work Awareness Month offers an opportunity to highlight the valuable role of Rennes social workers in helping families navigate through the process of short-term rehab.

A stay in Rennes short-term rehab might happen after events such as a car accident, stroke or heart attack, an illness like cancer or a joint replacement surgery. A stay averages between 10 and 14 days, allowing people to get stronger and more functional so they can get back to their prior living status.

“I think one of the hardest things for families is they often don’t know where to start,” said Julie Severin, director of social services for Rennes Group. “A social worker is a great resource.”

Getting to know the process often starts with a tour. Social workers will show families around the facilities and showcase the gym, and the beautiful rooms with TVs, phones, and access to Wi-Fi, and introduce them to therapy staff.

“Sometimes people are worried because they’ve had a past image of a nursing home as a place where you never leave,” Julie said. “Once they see our amenities, they realize that this is going to be a nice rehab stay, not like an institution.”

Starting at Day One, social workers and other staff are already talking about a patient’s future discharge from the rehab facility. “We’re already asking about your plan, your goal, what resources you have at home already and what resources we might start putting into place for you so you can be successful once you go home,” Julie said.

At about day five of a patient’s stay, Rennes holds a care conference with an interdisciplinary team from nursing, social work and the patient and family to talk about any resident status and what we are working on to reach discharge goals. A physical therapist might accompany a family home to see what elements might be needed, and based on those recommendations, a social worker will go into action.

“We help facilitate getting needed equipment, setting up home health care, and help provide resources on non-medical home care, such as help with grocery shopping or cleaning, home-delivered meals,” Julie said. Social workers also can connect patients and families with outpatient therapy and the Lifeline assistance service.

“We have so many resources in our office that we can offer people,” Julie said. “Every situation is a little bit different, so we can help accommodate unique situations and individualize service to that person, depending on what they might need.”

Social workers can advocate for patients to help facilitate their goals. For example, recently Julie was working with a couple who had been living in their house for 72 years and didn’t want to move. “We were able to find enough help for them at home and resources to get 24-hour care for them at home, and that lady went home to stay with her husband,” Julie said.

Social workers also can help families have conversations with patients or residents about care plans, and broach the subject of whether it’s time to have more help. “Residents want to be a part of that plan, and they realize they’re getting older and things may not be the same as before,” Julie said. “Sometimes they’re going to feel sad about that, and that’s OK. We all go through that process.”

Rennes social workers have lots of resource books available to connect families and patients with additional services within the community, such as programs through the Aging and Disability Resource Center, counseling services, home health care, grocery shopping or meal delivery, or financial assistance. Having someone who knows about local resources can be very helpful particularly for families who live far away.

Social workers are connected with families throughout the process of rehab, from the beginning of the stay through discharge. “If they simply want an update or if they have questions, we’re happy to be that resource and that help for them.”

Julie encourages people to reach out and be proactive during their family member’s short-term rehab stay.

“Definitely, take a tour, find out what’s here, and involve your loved one and make sure you’re supporting them by knowing what their goals are,” Julie said. “Be involved during the stay and get to know the social worker, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”