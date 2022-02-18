Snowballing the Fun – Activities with Rennes Group Residents

Sponsored - Rennes activities create engaging atmosphere for residents. The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes are here to help maintain resident independence whether the needs include short- or long-term physical, occupational and speech therapies, assisted living or memory care. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit RennesGroup.com.

When the fun, magic and excitement of the holidays is over, Rennes staff members ensure the residents still have plenty of fun activities to look forward to.

“We have all of the glitter and the glam of Christmas, and then we have New Year’s and we do a huge party,” said Sara Paitel, Rennes activities director. “But then the next week, everything settles down. When we need to take down all of the Christmas decorations, it’s sad for residents.”

Fourteen years ago when Sara started working at Rennes, she noticed that feeling of post-holiday blues settled in during January. So Sara’s mission has been to make January just as fabulous as the holiday season, she said.

“We immediately replace everything with snowflakes, so it becomes a winter wonderland,” she said. “So there isn’t that sad, blank space left by the Christmas tree.”

Then comes the big January tradition: An indoor snowball fight. Residents sit in a large circle and are given plush snowballs featuring funny faces. Then they get to pelt the staff in the center of the circle with the snowballs.

“The residents love it because it isn’t just a resident activity—it’s a resident and staff activity,” Sara said. “First we warm the residents up. We get all of their joint loosened so that they can really go to town on us.”

In January, the Rennes team also engages residents in other activities such as making paper snowflakes to decorate windows. “It’s another activity to let them know that Christmas and the fun stuff isn’t over,” Sara said.

There also is a snowflake social, where everyone can gather and get a made-to-order ice-cream sundae with a ridiculous amount of toppings to choose from. There’s winter wonderland Bingo, with prizes related to snowflakes or winter, and snow-themed crafting.

Keeping up these traditions has become even more important during a time when COVID-19 has added an extra layer of stress on residents.

“When we don’t have cases of COVID-19, our activities go on as normal,” Sara said. “When we do or when we are shut down to some extent here, we just change it up and bring the activities to the residents’ rooms.”

Some replacement activities include a spin-the-wheel activity where staff goes room to room and visits residents while offering the chance to spin for a prize.

“We go out of our way during a shutdown to make sure that we’re bringing something to every single person,” Sara said.

Sara, who works out of The Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton, will conference call each month with staff at other Rennes facilities to share ideas, with each having its own schedules and unique activities to keep residents engaged.

“We’ve had a lot of residents that have stated upon move-in, ‘I’m not going to participate. I don’t want to do those things. I don’t want to be involved,’” Sara said.

Slowly but surely, “we get a lot of residents to turn around and actually start to get involved,” Sara said. “It’s a wonderful thing to see, especially when families come in and say, ‘I can’t believe you got dad to go to that. What did you do?’ That’s a big part of the joy of the job, to be able to see that you’re changing their lives that way.”

Kelli Davies, administrator of The Renaissance Assisted Living, said when she gives new residents an activities calendar, she often hears similar sentiments. “At first they say, ‘Well, I probably won’t really do much of that,’” Kelli said. “Even people who don’t want to do the actual activity will come and watch and see what’s happening, and everybody’s talking about it.”

Then it’s like a chain reaction—once they come and watch, “then they’re more apt to come to the meals in the dining room, and play cards with their friends,” Kelli said.

“It’s sort of like a great icebreaker to get the ball rolling.”

It’s easy to tell right away when an activity is a hit. “All of the staff works together to promote activities,” Sara said. “Our caregivers go out of their way to make sure that they’re getting our residents up for activities. That is a huge part of this.”

Staff members also have their favorite activities with residents, and for Sara, that’s the socials.

“You get to sit at a table and just discuss everything with residents,” she said. “Every one of them has a little nugget of advice that you just can absorb and put into your own lives.”

One of those nuggets came from a resident who told Sara that every Sunday, no matter what, she’d make a dinner at home where her kids were welcome to come. “They didn’t have to tell her if they were going to come,” Sara said. “She just knew every Sunday night she was going to have a dinner, that she would be able to feed all of the kids, and if they wanted to come, they could come. And I still do that now.”

Kelli particularly enjoys the dress-up days, which are exciting for residents, who are always interested in seeing who’s wearing what. “But my favorite thing since I have been here was the Halloween parade. The staff all dressed up, and Sara played music. We had bubble guns and we had a parade around the entire facility. We went into every resident doorway, and they loved it. They talked about it forever.”

Kelli has worked at other facilities but “nowhere that I’ve ever worked has ever come close to what we do here with activities and resident engagement with the staff,” she said. “It truly is like a family feel. This is the only place I’ve ever worked that had this kind of environment, and it’s awesome.”

