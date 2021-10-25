Rennes staff keep food safety at the head of the table

Rennes staff keep food safety at the head of the table

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit www.rennesgroup.com.

The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes are here to help maintain resident independence whether the needs include short-term or long-term physical, occupational and speech therapies, assisted living or memory care.

Mealtimes are one of the most anticipated parts of our days – a time to socialize, refuel and enjoy nourishing food. Residents and their families can know that Rennes has a team of experts focused on ensuring the food served is safe, as well as tasty and nutritious.

Melanie Sanford recently joined Rennes as Corporate Food Services Director, a newly created role that will oversee food service, safety and training in all Rennes buildings.

”Food safety is important for everyone, but it’s really important for the elderly population especially,” Melanie said. “Over age 65, they become more susceptible to foodborne illnesses.”

With that, they can experience greater health consequences – their digestive systems aren’t moving as fast as they used to, their immune systems aren’t as strong, and they may also be managing other chronic conditions that contribute to those difficulties, she said.

At each of the Rennes facilities, a dedicated staff practices strong food safety practices throughout the entire process of food handling – not simply protocols around hand-washing and proper food preparation, but an entire list of procedures are followed uniformly even before food arrives in the facilities, Melanie said.

It starts with the food vendors, which are carefully approved and must follow Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) procedures, which are safe food handling steps originally established in the 1960s for space missions.

Rennes dietary managers will inspect all food deliveries that enter the facilities, and anything that doesn’t meet Rennes standards is sent back with the driver, Melanie said.

All of Rennes’s stringent procedures, from delivery to storage to cooking, are designed to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, said Melissa Sommer, Director of Food & Nutrition for Rennes. Everything is tracked on paper so it’s easily checked.

”We monitor our food storage areas twice a day to ensure that our fridges and freezers are kept at proper temperatures,” Melissa said. “We check the food as it comes into our facility, so if it’s supposed to be coming in frozen, we ensure that the products are actually frozen and they’re put into the freezer right away.”

Rennes also has strict procedures for properly labeling deliveries, including with expiration dates, and it will make sure everything that’s arrived is still fresh.

Storage-wise, Rennes food safety experts even have a careful design for where things go in the refrigerators, keeping raw foods like meat on the bottom shelf to ensure any leaks or drips don’t contaminate salads or ready-to-serve items. Work areas are properly cleaned and sanitized, hand-washing procedures are carefully followed, gloves and aprons are changed, and dishwashers are monitored to ensure proper temperatures to kill any bacteria on the dishes, she said.

”When it comes to preparing food, we’re constantly educating our staff and overseeing that they are preparing foods safely,” Melissa said.

Careful logs are kept for all temperature monitoring, including food preparation and serving, dish machine use, freezers, refrigerators and the like.

”The managers and myself do periodic checks to be sure those temperatures are within the proper ranges,” Melissa said.

Rennes staff also will periodically ensure delivery trucks are maintaining proper cold temperatures as well, Melanie said.

Rennes family members can maintain safe food handling at home, too, by always paying attention to appropriate storage and cooking for various foods – such as chicken, which requires cooking at proper temperatures to kill bacteria – and by cleaning properly to avoid any cross-contamination. Some patients may require extra care with food safety at home, such as those with weakened immune systems who must follow a neutropenic diet that largely avoids raw foods.

”Food safety is something that constantly has to be monitored,” Melissa said. “I’ve been working in food service and nutrition for just over 20 years – it’s really kind of eye opening how carefully we focus on it in our world.”

For more information about food safety, visit the CDC’s National Food Safety Education Month page at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/education-month.html.

Find a Rennes Assisted Living & Memory Care Center near you.