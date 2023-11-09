Old Friends Who Shared Harrowing Historic Experience Reunite at Rennes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com/.

It’s not unusual for new residents of Rennes to discover that they already know someone who is a resident. That’s what happened when Dale Tremell walked into the lobby of Renaissance by Rennes in Wisconsin Rapids with his daughter Lyn for a tour last August, said Cheri Stark, activity director.

There were a few people congregated in the lobby when Dale arrived, he recalls. “Don was one of them and the other one was Vic Saeger, and I knew Vic,” said Dale, who worked with the Navy veteran at a local mill. “Both of them were just standing there by the door, and that was it.”

“They saw each other, and it was kind of like one of those, ‘Dale? Don? What are you doing here?’ kinds of moments,” Cheri recalled. “Needless to say, the tour was put on hold as these men shook hands and went back in time with their friendships.”

Dale and Don’s shared story starts in the early 1950s, when both men entered the U.S. Marine Corps at age 19; Dale volunteering and Don being drafted. Dale, who was from Marshfield, and Don, who was from Stratford, didn’t know each other prior to entering the service.

Cheri could overhear Dale and Don talking about their time in the service together and said, “You guys have got to tell me your story,” she said.

And it is a compelling one: Both men traveled with the marines extensively, eventually both ending up at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina at the same time. That’s when both men were told they would be going to the ground zero site of the atomic bomb testing in Camp Desert Rock, Nevada.

“They had never met until the day came when they had to load onto that military transport plane, and they just became friends,” Cheri said.

As part of the 2nd Marine Corps Provisional Atomic Exercise Brigade, the men were flown over the test site and had to jump out. Dale talked about how the parachute was attached to his chest with a harness and was instructed to “Just jump and hold your arm over your nose so when the parachute opens it doesn’t break your nose.”

Once they arrived on the ground, the two men had to get into a trench and were told to keep their heads down and not to look at the blast. Both men said when the bomb went off it was like seeing an x-ray of the man in front of them, Cheri said.

“Dale also spoke of how on a hill there had been some sheep, and the ones that that were closest were gone, and the others were ok,” Cheri said.

Don said they were going to march the marines up to ground zero, but the wind changed direction and the radioactivity was too great.

“A rabbit was coming back from ground zero towards us and this officer was shouting ‘Don’t touch that rabbit! Don’t touch that rabbit!’ Dale recalled. “They thought maybe it had too much radiation.”

The two men grew close over their shared experience, and after their photo was taken together on April 18, 1953, they went their separate ways. In 2003, the men ran into each other in Wisconsin Rapids at a Veterans Day event, the first time in 50 years that they had seen each other.

Seventy years after their time at ground zero in Nevada, Dale joined Don at Renaissance, moving in Sept. 13.

While Lyn was providing some care for her father, Dale, in his home, Rennes is able to provide the added social aspect of being with others who have a shared history and common experiences.

“I could never provide what the Renaissance Assisted Living is providing for my dad and Don as far as rekindling their friendship and meeting other people and making new friendships—it just is impossible,” Lyn said.

For Cheri as an activity director, “This story is very special, but for me, it is also another example of how moving into assisted living brings a whole new phase of life. Either rekindling old friendships or starting new ones with your peers.”