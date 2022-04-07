Occupational Therapy Helps Patients Regain Independence at Rennes Group

Sponsored – The care teams at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes are here to help maintain resident independence whether the needs include short- or long-term physical, occupational and speech therapies, assisted living or memory care. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit RennesGroup.com

The positive impact an occupational therapy team can have on a patient’s recovery can’t be understated—and April’s National Occupational Therapy Month is a great time to learn about what occupational therapy can do to improve quality of life for patients.

Occupational therapy, or OT, is sometimes thought of as helping people recover from a workplace injury. It is, but it’s also much more — it’s a type of therapy provided to help people recover from surgeries and illnesses as well.

Many times, the occupational therapy patients at Rennes have lost the ability to complete daily tasks that are necessary for them to live on their own, such as getting dressed, cooking for themselves, brushing their teeth, or taking a shower.

“It’s really about being able to help people who feel like they’ve lost everything,” says Nick Goranson, a certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA) at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Rhinelander. “It’s about helping patients in their greatest moment of difficulty to improve their quality of life, reaching their potential and regaining independence.”

People may come in because of falls, or recovery from knee, hip, or shoulder replacements. Maybe they have a new pacemaker, are healing from fractures, or even suffered an infection that created a loss of mobility, says Molly VanderBloemen, an occupational therapist at Rennes Health & Rehab Center Peshtigo West and Renaissance Assisted Living in Marinette.

Occupational therapists and certified occupational therapy assistants work as a team to help their patients, developing an approach to therapy that best fits a patient’s needs. They stay in communication about any needed adjustments.

“The biggest benefit of OT is maintaining your independence—nobody wants to have somebody help them, no matter how much help they need,” Molly said.

When a patient needs OT, an occupational therapist will complete an evaluation of their abilities, functionality and develop goals and a plan of care. COTAs like Nick will then work hands-on with the patients to help them reach those goals.

“You’re helping people learn how to help themselves again,” Molly said. “As with anything in life, if you don’t do the basics, you end up losing that ability.”

Molly said occupational therapists first spend time getting to know a person, including what their home environment is like to assess barriers and challenges, such as whether the home has railings, steps, or enough space to fit a walker in a bathroom.

“Then we really dive into that client-centered approach, and learn what is most important to them, what is their goal,” Molly said. “That’s what we base our therapy around.”

A physical assessment includes determining range of motion, balance, and ability on completing necessary daily tasks. Occupational therapists and COTAs can work around challenges using compensatory strategies while also working to regain motion.

“People will come in unable to don/doff shoes and socks — maybe their wife did it for the last ten years, and now she’s passed away, and they have to relearn that,” Molly said. “We can go through adaptive equipment to help them do that.”

Nick will work with patients on different skills through therapeutic exercises, such as retraining muscles essential to complete a task. That might include resistive exercises or expanding range of motion which facilitates the individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living as independently as possible, like reaching into a cupboard or closet to grasp an item or reaching behind themselves for toileting hygiene or to pull up pants.

In the case of cognitive recovery, occupational therapists and COTAs can help a patient retrain the brain and nervous system pathways to complete tasks. Various treatment approaches which may include electrical stimulation can help retrain muscles to reach and grasp and release.

“With each patient we strive to obtain the activities of daily living, including the ability to get themselves ready for the day or to do their own cooking and light house care tasks,” Nick said.

Daily, Nick assesses each patient he treats and determines the best way to provide them with the tools they need to reclaim their independence.

“Our role is really to be hands-on with our patients and work on these daily skills to allow them to progress to that next level of higher independence,” Nick said.

For some patients, that might mean transitioning from a nursing home to assisted living or being able to go home while having assistance there, he said.

“It’s about trying to provide that just right challenge and finding the practice and the ability to get them back to that highest level of functioning,” he said.

Occupational therapists and COTAs enjoy facilitating progress toward goals and watching their patients make improvements through their hard work.

Occupational therapy has made a big difference for Rennes patients. Recently Nick worked with a patient, a man in his 70s, who had been through a severe case of COVID, during which he had been on life support. This patient had lost a lot of his ability to ambulate, including walking and picking up items.

“We were able to get him back home after six months,” Nick said. The patient was able to dress himself and put on his shoes and sock and use a walker. “That allowed him to be able to regain that ability to go back home live with his spouse, with the continuation of in-home therapy.”

Another recent patient was admitted to the rehab unit after a fall resulted in a complicated broken leg, Molly said.

“Home was the optimal goal for her and going to an assisted living facility was not on option, in her mind,” Molly said. To add to the difficulty, this patient had very poor vision her whole life.

But therapists were able to learn how this patient made things work at home, adapting the Rennes environment accordingly. Rennes therapists addressed areas like self-feeding, bathing, and dressing, using adaptive equipment to ensure she could be as independent as possible during her stay, all while meeting the precautions around avoiding bending her leg, Molly said.

Later, they completed a home assessment to determine where the patient’s limitations and hazards were and added equipment to make her as safe as possible at home. “At that point we started to address her ability to thrive at home including cooking, cleaning, caregiver needs, if any,” Molly said. “It was a long road but very worth it. Our focus had to continually change based on her needs at every point in recovery.”

And that’s what OT is all about — being adaptive to an individual patient’s needs, whether it’s self-feeding, bathing, cognition, safety, environment, working with families, setting up exercise programs, dealing with urinary incontinence or lymphedema, cooking, financial management, managing medications, vision deficits, or motor skills, and more, she said.

“You could say we truly are the jack of all trades in the rehab department,” Molly said. “We do it all — we focus on the occupation of living.”

