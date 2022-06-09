Navigating the Challenge of Caregiving

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes are here to help maintain resident independence whether the needs include short- or long-term physical, occupational and speech therapies, assisted living or memory care. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit RennesGroup.com.

When a family member begins to decline with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, it may be the instinct of their loved ones to care for them at home as long as possible.

People who become caregivers have the additional challenge of managing their own lives in addition to caring for someone who increasingly needs more care. For June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Rennes wants to remind caregivers that taking care of yourself — even when time is now at a premium — is vital.

All of the usual ways you care for yourself become even more important: A balance of diet and exercise, for example, and keeping your own routine, whether that’s work, family commitments or other activities, said Lauren Krueger, administrator at Residence by Rennes, an assisted living and memory care facility.

”I think you hear it all the time — proper diet and exercise is important,” Lauren said. “Keeping yourself healthy is a big thing. I always tell my staff that you can’t properly care for our residents if you’re not taking care of yourself first.”

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America suggests seven tips for managing stress as a caregiver, including actions such as staying flexible, managing only what you can control, and keeping in touch with a support network.

Pursuing community resources also can help, such as joining support groups and seeking out organizations geared specifically toward family members suffering from Alzehimer’s or dementia.

Some resources in the region include the Fox Valley Memory Project, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. There also are educational seminars such as those offered by dementia expert Teepa Snow.

Such resources also can give caretakers a better idea of what to expect as the Alzheimer’s or dementia progresses, and can offer connection to experts to understand what types of behaviors they may expect, Lauren said

.”Many times we see the people aren’t prepared for the progression of the disease and they don’t know how to help,” Lauren said. “Everybody presents differently with Alzheimer’s. There may be different behaviors, and the disease progresses differently.”

When a person can’t communicate what they need, for example, they may vocalize or call out or begin wandering or become agitated. Sometimes the problem is as simple as hunger or as complex as an undiagnosed issue such as chronic or acute pain that may need a little investigation to discover, Lauren said.

Ensuring that family member has a physician that either specializes in or has experience with dementia is important, she said, as that provider can help when managing other diagnoses along with the dementia as well as any medications the patient may need.

How does a family know when it’s time to seek additional care, such as assisted living or memory care?

”First and foremost — when it becomes a risk to their safety to be kept at home,” Lauren said.

Some people with dementia may start getting lost — for instance, when they get up in the night to use the bathroom they may wander outside.

”It’s probably impossible for somebody to keep an eye on that loved one 24/7,” Lauren said. “When it becomes a burden and it’s taking a toll on your own personal life, then it may be time to move them to a long-term care facility.”

It can be emotionally difficult when a relationship transitions from child-parent to caretaker-patient, and to make the decision to make the transition to a care facility. “I think a lot of people feel guilty, like they’ve given up or should have done more to keep them at home longer,” Lauren said. “But I think there are a lot of people out there who have put it off longer than they should have, and it’s causing strain to the relationship.”

When it’s time to move a loved one to a long-term care facility, the benefits are great — primarily, knowing that the family member is receiving 24/7 care.

”Family members can visit Mom or Dad and spend as much time here as they choose,” Lauren said. “For caregivers, I think knowing that your loved one is comfortable and knowing these needs are being met will certainly alleviate a lot of stress.”

