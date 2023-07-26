Keeping engaged with fun activities helps chase away summer doldrums

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com/.

In the 1980s, July’s National Anti-Boredom Month was launched by founder Alan Caruba to counter the slow summer weeks that follow the excitement of the July 4 holiday. This special month is a way to remind people of the value of staying active and social, whether you’re a student on summer break or a senior resident of Rennes.

Keeping active at Rennes is easy because of its engaging activity directors, who develop a calendar of ongoing activities and special events for residents to choose from. That includes exercise classes, outings, parties, crafts, vegetable gardens and theme weeks each month.

“Every month, I try to schedule a community outreach activity,” Danielle Duke, Activity Director at Renaissance by Rennes-Marinette. “In May, we created one for the local animal shelter.”

That activity included the “adoption” of small stuffed toy dogs, the construction of bead collars for the dogs, naming the new pets and decorating bags for dog biscuits, which were to be taken to the shelter and given to real dogs.

“The cool thing about it is for each toy dog the residents adopted, a donation was made to the shelter,” Danielle said. “Being able to do something to help the shelter and then have a little puppy keepsake was really special.”

Scheduling a community outreach activity each month is valuable because “a lot of these residents either donated time to churches, school events, or other community organizations throughout their whole lives,” Danielle said. “I want to keep that up so they can continue to contribute to these organizations as they always have.”

In June, Danielle also worked with the American Red Cross, which brought in kits of toiletries and other necessities for residents to put together.

Some activities change each month and others continue weekly, including the three-times-a-week coordination-and-strength exercise programs led by Danielle, who mixes these up with different themes, such as disco dance, or maracas for Cinco de Mayo, drumming with drumsticks on big yoga balls, and using accessories like ribbons, fans, pom pons, water bottles with glitter, and hula hoops. “I have so many options—I try to change these out, and every week we do something different in each class. It keeps it fresh and new.”

Each month, Danielle designs an activity week around a theme. “In June, we had ‘Hillbilly Week,’ and we’re going to drum on pots and pans, and have pig races, (rubber) axe throwing, yarn flower-making, and the staff is going to wear hillbilly outfits,” Danielle says. “We’ll even have ‘moonshine’ for our weekly happy hour,” which always includes a ‘signature drink’ and special straws.

Danielle and other activity directors often build and adapt activities around previous games and events they host. For instance, Danielle offered a horseracing game in May for the Kentucky Derby, which was adapted to become a Nascar race and pig races for Hillbilly Week. Previous crafts also can be adapted—Mother’s Day hats with flowers were updated for the June hillbilly theme week by adding price tags to emulate comedian Minnie Pearl. “I try to incorporate some of the things the residents did in the past with stuff we’re doing in the future,” she said.

Danielle also aims to include some objects from the past that might add a level of familiarity to the games, like Hot Wheels cars or other items, she said.

This month, Danielle plans to have a luau week, as well as a week of outings to local museums, shopping and a picnic. And, of course, there are always staples like weekly Bingo, and vegetable growing.

In August, Rennes will host a special celebration of its 50th anniversary with a family picnic, and later in the year Danielle plans to host some type of dance event.

Each month, Danielle also strives to bring in entertainers and artisans, most recently a leather work craftsman who helped residents make keychains for a Father’s Day activity (which was open to all residents.) Upcoming guests may include an expert demonstration of a 3D printer and a visit from a miniature horse.

“I’m also looking at police officers to come in and have breakfast, and also may be bringing somebody in from cell phone company to teach residents how to use their cell phones,” Danielle said. “It’s important for residents to still learn new technology.”

Activity Directors make a point to include activities that engage the mind. For instance, Danielle and the residents in Marinette are tracking six different animals online through the company Fahlo, which works with conservation organizations that tag and track threatened species like sharks, turtles and polar bears. She’ll incorporate trivia questions about the animals and engage residents in discussions about them.

Having these special activities on the calendar helps keep residents happier and more engaged with others, which is good for upholding mental and physical health, Danielle said. “Getting up in the morning and doing the exercise classes, coming to events, and meeting new people, definitely engages residents to want to do more.”

“The most important thing is just talking to the residents to see what they like,” Danielle said. “My goal is to try something new, and if that doesn’t work, try something else and go from there.”