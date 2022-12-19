Keep cognitive health in mind during holiday visits home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com/

When you’re visiting family during the holiday season, it’s a good time to take a pause and ensure your parent or other loved one is managing well living independently — including looking for any signs your family member may be experiencing cognitive decline.

Early intervention when symptoms of Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related illnesses appear is important because medications can relieve symptoms and potentially delay the onset of more serious decline. And talking about concerns with cognitive health early on will offer more time to create a plan for care when independent living is no longer possible.

What are the signs family members should look for?

First and foremost, any changes in “the usual.” For example, if your parents always kept a clean house, but now the home is looking disorganized and cluttered, that may be a sign that their health is changing.

Similarly, if your parent always took pride in their appearance, and now their clothing choices or hygiene has changed, that can be an indication that something is wrong. Or maybe they’re sleeping longer, not socializing or doing other things that once gave them meaning.

These changed don’t necessarily mean your parent is having a cognitive issue — perhaps other physical issues are causing a problem. Worsening joint pain can keep them from dressing up or maintaining the house, for example. Maybe a change in vision is interfering with their ability to get bills paid. New medications could be causing symptoms that are similar to cognitive decline, including confusion and forgetfulness.

Regardless, any noticeable changes should be addressed and evaluated by a medical professional— so keeping up with regular physicals and other wellness checks is vital.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers[E1] some key ideas about early symptoms to watch for that may indicate your loved one may be experiencing early Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia.

If your loved one is continually forgetting new or recent information, repeating the same questions again, or is needing to rely on reminders to keep their schedule on track, those are potential signs they may need some extra assistance.

Other signs that an evaluation may be needed:

Regular trouble concentrating on or keeping track of household finances.

Trouble completing daily tasks such as creating grocery lists or remembering how to get to the store.

Losing track of times, dates or seasons.

Having new vision problems such as trouble judging distance or trouble with balance.

New difficulty with language or conversations.

Losing objects and being unable to retrace steps to find them. Sometimes objects might be found in odd places.

Regular changes in decision-making and judgment, such as with hygiene or dealing with money.

Withdrawal from social connections. People with dementia-related illnesses may have trouble following conversations.

Personality changes.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages anyone who notices any of these signs or symptoms in themselves or family members to schedule an appointment with their physician.

It’s important to note that it’s normal for older people to sometimes forget things like names or the day of the week, to make an occasional mistake with finances, or to need help with electronic settings and other things. But when problems become a pattern or interfere with daily living, it’s time to seek help.

Your parents might be noticing changes themselves but are reluctant to ask for help because they don’t want to create extra stress for you, knowing you may be busy with work, families and other obligations. Or they may not want to admit that things are slipping or getting harder. Those experiencing symptoms also may steer the conversation away from questions about their cognitive deficits, especially if they’re having trouble remembering details.

But you can start by asking your parent if you can help with a specific task, like helping to clean a room or do the dishes, while at the same time emphasizing that it makes you feel good to help out. At the same time, you can start a conversation — ask if they’re having a hard time with the task or if they’re having pain, which can help your parent to feel more comfortable opening up.

Encouraging a visit to a primary care provider also can help to rule out any other physical issues such as problems with medication, vision, hearing, or body pain.

When a parent is truly struggling on their own, whether physically, cognitively or emotionally, assisted living may be a good plan.

Having the conversations early, and visiting assisted living and long-term care facilities together, can help remove concerns about that potential change. And seeing the benefit of living with others who may be experiencing similar issues can be a valuable experience, knowing that there is assistance available when things start to change.