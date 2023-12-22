How to celebrate the holidays when your loved one is in memory care or assisted living

How to celebrate the holidays when your loved one is in memory care or assisted living

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com.

The holidays are a special time of year that families often look forward to celebrating—but they also can become overwhelming to people who are experiencing memory changes and confusion. That doesn’t mean families should skip the celebrations, though. In fact, they can offer valuable opportunities to engage those family members in memory care or assisted living.

“The holidays can be a great time to celebrate traditions with your family member,” said Cami Olson, Community Director at Residence by Rennes-Peshtigo. “At the same time, when we have loved ones who are affected by dementia, we need to take into account how we can better prepare our homes and traditions and tailor them around the difficulties our family member is experiencing.”

Consider Your Decor

Start by thinking about the decorations: Candles can be popular at this time of year, but aren’t the safest option for those managing memory issues. “Using battery-operated candles still gives you the ambiance of the holidays, but keeps everybody safe,” she said.

People who are dealing with dementia and other memory issues also can become overwhelmed easily, so toning down decorations also can help. Avoid blinking lights and decorations that use light and sound together. “Some of that can be very overstimulating, especially in a smaller environment,” Cami said.

Additionally, putting up a tree or other large decorations often means rearranging furniture or moving other things out of the way. But changing a familiar space can create a lot of stress for your family member, so consider opting for a small tabletop tree or a wreath as a decoration instead, Cami said.

“While we know that we might have to change some of our usual traditions to create a safer and calmer space, we can still include our loved ones in some holiday traditions,” Cami said. That might include having them help decorate cookies or fill out holiday cards. “It’s not always necessarily about them being able to complete that task—just being a part of it can help include them in this special time of year.”

Safety and Comfort are Key

At Residence by Rennes-Peshtigo, which has both assisted living and memory care residents, Cami ensures decorations are pretty but simple so residents can enjoy them without feeling overwhelmed. The decorations are always lightweight and unbreakable to help keep everyone safe as well.

Rennes staff encourages family members to visit loved ones during the holidays, being mindful that it may be a more stressful time for them, Cami said. “For those residents who do get overwhelmed by loud noises and crowds, we can reserve a lounge, or they can host a small gathering in their room, so they can still celebrate but in an environment that’s more suited to their needs.”

Cami plans fun holiday activities throughout the month of December, including a time to fill out holiday cards, read Christmas stories, and talk about family traditions—all of which can evoke memories for residents.

Holiday Togetherness Spurs Joy

Danielle Duke, Activity Director at Renaissance by Rennes-Marinette, plans an elegant Christmas family party each year, as well as regular ‘block parties’ to help introduce residents to each other. She plans lots of activities to keep residents engaged during a time of year when they might feel saddened or frustrated by the changes they’re experiencing. Danielle also keeps an eye out for those residents who may be feeling a little extra sad, and “we take the next steps to help them get through it. That might be as simple as sitting down and asking them to show me pictures of their family.”

Additionally, many of the residents who enter assisted living may have just recently lost a spouse or sold a family home. “It’s a lot of change for people, so we want to make sure they have some familiar decorations or baked goods or other things they normally would have had,” she said. “I think it’s important to keep as many traditions as they can.”

Danielle also ensures those whose family members are living far away still have a connection to family traditions. For a resident whose son lives in Wyoming, “I asked her if there’s something that reminds her of home, and she said she’d love some hot chocolate—so we’re having a hot chocolate event where residents can come and meet their neighbors,” Danielle said.

Traditions Support Happy Memories

She also encourages family members to come in to decorate rooms or doors for the holidays, bringing in some familiar decorations.

“One of our ladies crocheted cute little Santa Clauses a long time ago, and her daughter brought those in,” Danielle said. “Some bring in baked goods that their families traditionally made. That’s one way we can increase engagement for our residents and families.”

Aromas can be a powerful memory inducer, so baking cookies and having scents like cinnamon around during the holiday celebrations can bring back memories for some residents, Danielle said.

Cami says timing can be important for celebrations for those in memory care. Some people become more overstimulated during the afternoon hours, for example. “So maybe midmorning hours would be a good time to plan some of the more highly active visits with your loved one,” she said.

Cami says to remember that the holidays may change now that your family member is living with dementia—but you can still celebrate with them.

“I think it’s important as caregivers and family members just to understand that the holidays are going to look a little bit different,” she says. “But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a very joyful holiday season with your loved one.”