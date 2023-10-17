Finding the road back to health at Rennes

Sponsored - Sometimes unexpected things happen that mean we might need a little extra help getting back to our lives.

That’s what happened to Randy Chapek in 2022 after he developed the rare and debilitating Guillain-Barre syndrome following a tetanus vaccine, paralyzing him from the waist down and robbing him of his ability to walk. It also removed his ability to perform everyday tasks like getting dressed, bathing or using the bathroom.

“It’s very humbling, when you’re used to doing everything by yourself,” Randy said. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t do anything, and everything that I needed or wanted, I had to ask for.”

Randy, a 66-year-old retired electronic technician, and his wife, Kathy, had moved from the Chicago area to their Northwoods home permanently just a few years earlier, enjoying outdoor activities like kayaking, canoeing, hiking and fishing. Randy was also active in maintaining their wooded lake property, cutting wood and clearing snow.

After a five-week stay at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Randy recovered enough to be transferred to Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Peshtigo West, where he also stayed for five weeks, continuing his recovery with outpatient therapy for several months.

At Rennes, the team rallied around Randy and developed a plan for care. The initial goals for Randy while he was in inpatient rehab was basic mobility—getting in and out of bed, dressing, bathing, getting on and off a toilet or chair, said Anna Oninski, Director of Rehab at Rennes Health & Rehab Center- Peshtigo West.

“We wanted to get him home, in the short term, to a level where his wife, Kathy, could help manage him,” Anna said. With ongoing outpatient therapy, “then the goal was ‘Now we need to get you to walk.’”

“Randy and his wife Kathy are both very sweet and very determined people,” said Mary Bush, Physical Therapy Assistant. “She was very willing to help him, and he wanted nothing more than to get back on his feet and walk. So, he worked very hard.”

Randy’s inability to move mimicked a spinal cord injury, so the main challenge for Randy was working with the weakness he experienced in his core and in his legs, Mary said. Randy’s therapy started in bed with included exercises to strengthen those muscles to keep his knees from buckling as he supported his weight. Then he progressed to a standing table which further helped him to build up his core strength.

“There were days when he could not move his leg, and he would have to get dressed in bed,” Mary said. “He would physically need to lift his legs up to put his pants on. How exhausted he would get- just wiped out.”

The team also worked with a Hoyer lift, in which the patient sits in a sling that provides support.

“At St. Vincent, I was starting to just move my legs a little bit, and at Rennes it was taking that to the next step and actually learning how to walk again,” Randy said.

Randy eventually moved to a LiteGait trainer, which is a piece of walking assistance equipment that essentially has a suspended harness that helps offloads the weight of the patient.

“We started with that, and when he was able, we progressed to a platform walker, which allows support of the whole upper body,” Mary said. Randy and his team helped him continue to progress through other assistive equipment gradually as his legs improved, including a regular walker, different types of canes, and then to braces to help stabilize him while he walked—eventually without any kind of assistance at all.

The Rennes team also worked throughout to help keep him motivated with the end goals in mind.

“Prior to this he was a very independent man … When he was here, at times he seemed to be kind of fizzling out, so we tried to show him how far he’d come,” Mary said. “When you’re completely dependent, recovery is never fast enough when you’re going through it.”

Guillain-Barre is a rare impairment with variable recovery rates. “There was no guarantee — about 75-80 percent have a nearly full or fully recover, but there’s 20-25 percent that don’t,” Randy said. “So, when we came to Rennes the goal was just to walk, period.”

Sometimes the rehab therapy could be painful as Randy’s nerves regenerated and it was difficult to push through, Mary said. “We gave him extra motivation and encouragement that once he got through the pain, it would be worth it.”

Randy persevered and relied on the faith that carried him through the process, with his wife, Kathy, who was there with him for every therapy. “I was in the hospital for about 70 days, and she was there every single day and night. Whatever exercises they wanted me to do at home or there she would make sure she would do it. She was like a therapist at home.”

Randy completed his physical therapy at Rennes in April. “They gave me a graduation— they lined up a bunch of nurses and therapists in the hallway and I walked through them and it was really fun,” he said.

Randy says he’s improved to about 80 percent of where he was before, with some lingering numbness and stiffness, “but I can walk and I can still do all the things I need to do.”

“My wife was at my side the entire time and we both have a big faith in God,” he said. “We had our church friends who just sustained us for the entire winter, and we had this terrific staff at Rennes that took care of so much— I love them. They took care of every need and they were encouraging and warm and friendly and supportive, and it was terrific.”

One more happy note to Randy’s story: He and Kathy adopted a new labradoodle, and as a special tribute to his time with Rennes, they named the dog Rennie.