Delivering compassionate care for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

New Peshtigo Residence by Rennes Assisted Living & Memory Care opens July 2023

When a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, it can be a challenging and difficult time for family members. That’s why the expert staff and providers at Rennes continue to develop and offer additional options for those who are seeking the smoothest transitions to memory care.

In June, which is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Rennes staff in Peshtigo were putting the final touches on the new Residence by Rennes Assisted Living & Memory Care unit opening July 2023.

The new unit will have 29 rooms (with the capability of double occupancy for spouses), will be connected to a skilled nursing unit, and will focus on assisted living residents as well as those seeking memory care, said Cami Olson, who is the new Community Director for the unit.

“We’re very excited to add the continuum of care to our Rennes campus,” Cami said. “Our aim is to provide that next-level of memory care while still helping our residents maintain that highest level of independence.”

This Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) will offer assistance with the activities of daily living, “anything residents might need assistance with, specifically for folks in memory care,” Cami said.

Rennes staff understand the needs of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, and develop a full calendar of activities to help keep residents active.

“The big thing is just getting our residents engaged—that includes movement every day,” Cami said. That includes walking and moving about the facility, including through an exercise course and daily body balance. “We encourage a lot of social interaction as well, getting residents out and about and talking with other residents.”

Rennes memory care staff also focus on sensory activities to stimulate memories, with “a lot of smelling activities that can spark memories, including baking,” Cami said, and a ‘Memory Lane’ activity that features common, recognizable objects from appropriate time frames to engage their senses.

There also will be weekly clubs focused on things like crafting, cards, Bingo and gardening. “We also have some raised flower beds that we’ll be using, so residents not only can look at the beautiful flowers, but also really take pride in taking care of them and watering them,” Cami said.

Amenities at the facility include private rooms (except for those who bring spouses), laundry assistance, a whirlpool spa, a large multi-purpose room with kitchenette, a fireplace and large windows for a view to the wildlife on the property.

“We will have lounges throughout the facilities that families and loved ones can gather in,” she said.

Cami, who had been with Rennes for 12 years prior to moving into her new role as Community Director, understands what families are going through when a relative is diagnosed with dementia. “My grandma had Alzheimer’s, and that’s a very hard disease for a family member to watch. I’m glad I can help by being a part of not only a transition for that resident but to get their families involved, too.”

For families facing this transition with their loved one, it’s important to be patient both with them and with yourself, as it’s a big change with a learning curve, Cami said.

“It’s about being able to remember who your loved one was and learning to accept that’s this is the new version of who your loved one is now,” she said. “And you have to live in their reality, it’s no longer about them living in your reality.”

Every Alzheimer’s and dementia patient progresses differently, so it’s valuable to educate yourself through articles and other resources to help you understand what a person with dementia is going through, Cami said.

Tapping into community resources geared toward helping families manage Alzheimer’s or dementia also can be highly valuable. Local resources include the Fox Valley Memory Project

the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Educational seminars such as those offered by dementia expert Teepa Snow also can be helpful.

“These resources can help families understand what they might expect as the disease progresses in their loved ones,” Cami said. “And if you notice a family member who is experiencing any type of memory loss, it doesn’t hurt to seek more information from your health provider.” Learn more about Residence by Rennes admissions at www.rennesgroup.com or contact Karla Roddy, Director of Marketing & Admissions at karla@rennesgroup.com or 715-587-7875