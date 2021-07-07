Creative Activities Fight Boredom & Help Keep Residents Engaged

Sponsored - When a person enters a senior living facility, their family may worry that they will grow more isolated, lonely or sedentary.

At Rennes, there’s no need to worry. Each location employs an activity director who plan exciting calendars of activities to appeal to a range of personalities – including parties, themed events, fundraisers and even happy hours, off-campus outings, and live entertainment events.

July – which is National Anti-Boredom Month – is a great time to talk about the importance of staying active at every age. And Rennes facilities design creative ways to keep boredom at bay while also helping residents to feel like they’re part of a community.

Engaging activities are good for mental health, including improving mood, reducing loneliness, keeping the brain active and engaged. They’re also important for physical health, including improved motion and flexibility. And they’re a way to help seniors connect with their new home and new friends.

“The number one thing I keep in mind when creating a program: We try to plan activities that are similar to what the residents would do at home,” said Katie McMahon, Activity Director for Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Weston. “It’s important for us not just to provide ‘something to do,’ but to offer activities that respect our residents and their quality of life.”

For example, McMahon created the Rennes Pinbusters Bowling League, complete with team shirts and tournaments for about a dozen members. It’s an activity they might have participated out in their communities. One day this June, McMahon discovered the team of ladies socializing and waiting for the game to start – no need to remind anyone it was bowling day.

“It gives them a sense of purpose – every week, they want to wear those shirts and show up,” she said. “I’ve noticed that the residents really take pride in their team.”

As always, quiet activities such as puzzles, books and coloring are available, as are the popular and familiar exercise programs, art and Bingo games. But Rennes goes above and beyond to provide activities that offer something extra, and allow family members to get involved as well.

Activities at Weston have included raising monarch butterflies and attending in-house wildlife shows that have featured raptors or even Madagascar hissing cockroaches – a hit with the grandkids.

“It’s extremely healthy for residents to be part of these programs and activities,” McMahon says. “It promotes their overall well-being, including their mental and physical health.”

The Weston location also offers Friday happy hours (with real alcohol—just a little) and live entertainment, with performers vaccinated and wearing protective gear.

Residents also have participated in events benefitting the greater community, such as fundraisers for the Humane Society or joining the Honor Flight, she said.

“Community involvement is huge – it helps the residents stay mentally and physically active, and gives them a sense of purpose and pride,” McMahon said.

While the pandemic forced changes to activities for the protection of residents, activity directors still delivered with a little extra ingenuity. Activities included doorway bingo, internally-constructed haunted houses that residents were led through one-by-one, feel-good photo boards with inspirational quotes and pictures of grandkids, outdoor concerts with socially-distanced seating and much more.

“When we went through the pandemic, it just magnified it ten times over to me how important that keeping that spirit and that happiness and that sparkle alive in residents,” said Lisa Perrizo, Activity Director at The Renaissance Assisted Living in De Pere.

Recent activities at De Pere have included a “Jamaica trip” and a cruise week, in which residents each had a passport with stamps for each themed activity, which was centered around the culture, food and games of the countries visited.

De Pere residents also participate in outings to area parks and trails, lakeshore tours with restaurant and sunset stops, concerts at the botanical garden and more. Twice a month, De Pere also offers Conversation Corners on themed topics, such as June Dairy Month. The location also hosted an old-fashioned block party featuring strawberry rhubarb torte made by the cooking club.

“That was really fun because we have about 20 new residents just in last couple months, so it’s a good way for everybody to meet one another, and nobody’s a stranger anymore,” Perrizo said.

When residents are having fun, they become more social, she said. “They’re laughing and talking, that just carries through for the rest of the day.”

When it’s time to look for a retirement or assisted living facility for a parent, it’s important to take a close look at the activities department, Perrizo said. Ensuring your family member has many options for participating in games, events and programs is vital to their mental and physical well-being.

And having enthusiastic and creative activity directors creating programming that sparks interest is key to engaging residents.

“I have the best job, because I can have as much fun as I want,” Perrizo said. “Sometimes residents will look at me and say, ‘Really, we’re going to do that?’ and I say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s going to be great—you’ll see.’”